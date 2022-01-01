I am a 25- year- old Civil Servant. Any time I have fever and I go to the hospital for tests, the result always indicates that I have Typhoid. This usually leads me to the long use of antibiotics. I am always careful of what I eat and I therefore don’t believe that I always have Typhoid. Kindly help me.

Mojisola (by SMS)

You are right. It is believed that ‘Typhoid Fever’ has been over diagnosed for a long time in our society. It has been confirmed that the old Laboratory method of testing for Typhoid Fever called ‘Widal Test’ may no longer be adequate for the proper diagnosis of Typhoid Fever. The diagnosis is now believed to be better confirmed by identifying Salmonella typhi in a culture of your blood or other body fluid or tissue. Although performing a culture test is the most common diagnostic test, the total white blood count and its differentials can also be very useful.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.Nigeria records 1355 new COVID-19 cases, total now 240,374