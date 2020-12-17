How we are making mockery of COVID-19 protocols

DURING the imposed lockdown, there was a steady decline in the cases of those infected by the coronavirus. Unfortunately, it appears that the momentum that we once gained in the fight against the pandemic has been lost. Today, the reported number of infections has skyrocketed and there are cases of deaths arising from contraction.

We must all come together and begin to look at the need to immediately resuscitate the safety protocols that were in place. This is not the time to be careless. In many circles, people are being careless about observing the safety protocols. Many schools which started well have become very careless. In many religious circles too, there are flagrant disregard for the protocols. On many streets, people go about without a face mask. This is a dangerous trend. We must not be fatalistic. Let us be responsible.

Across the globe, some countries are already speaking of a second wave of infections. Ours should not be viewed differently. We must be responsible enough to do that which is expected of us. The safety of us all should be prioritised.

I enjoin government and all the relevant agencies to rise to the occasion in doing what is expected of them. But the most important of all is that we must be ready as a people to follow the protocols laid down for our good. Our health is important. It guarantees our productivity. The number of recorded deaths should be reduced. This is important.

Kenneth Nwoha, Jos.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…