How to travel on a budget

We are gradually getting to the end of the year and travelling for vacations and the festive season is not uncommon at this time.

There are definitely a number of countries you can travel to as a Nigerian with or without a visa and you do not necessarily have to get off the shores of this nation before you can have a good travelling experience. Even within the nation, there are a number of amazing places you can travel to where you will still have a good time.

Travelling is such a wonderful opportunity, and being able to travel on a budget makes it more fun. Travelling on a budget doesn’t mean travelling at a low cost or going on a journey that is cheap rather, it means travelling within your means, that is, not going beyond your financial capacity.

In this article are tips that will help you travel on a budget.

1. Choose your destination carefully

The first tip that can help you travel on a budget is for you to choose your destination carefully. There are some countries/tourist destinations that are more expensive or cheaper than others.

So, the first thing you should do is for you to research places that you can travel to base on your own budget. That is, you have to have a budget in mind first before you begin to make your research on your chosen destination.

2. Travel off-season

Travelling during festive periods like Christmas and the new year can make your expenses on the high side as there will be quite a number of individuals willing to travel in the same season. It is at this time that we all experience increase in the cost of items and travelling fees.

So, if you intend on travelling on a budget then it is best you go off the festive season and if it is a must you travel during the festive season, make sure you travel a week or few days ahead.

Doing this will also help you enjoy your vacation or travelling experience better as there will be less crowd at your chosen destination.

Also, it is advisable you travel during mid-week as flights are more expensive at weekends because more people are free to travel. Travel or fly between Tuesday-Thursday, if you can.

3. Book in advance

After you have arrived at a conclusion on your chosen destination, the next thing to do in order to travel on a budget is for you to book your flight in advance.





With the daily fall in the price of the Nigerian naira to the Us dollar, it is important you book your flight ahead so you don’t end up paying a premium price when you are about travelling.

It is also important you book your accommodation in advance as this will save you money and a lot of stress.

4. Find the cheapest flight and transport deals

As much as I know you have the money to spend, it wouldn’t be bad for you to save some cash. To travel on a budget, I advise you to look for the cheapest flight or transport fare.

There are a lot of flight companies and transport companies in the nation with differences in the cost of transportation. So, instead of going with a transport company with an expensive fare why not look for alternatives with lesser price.

Skyscanner.net is the easiest way to find cheap flights between countries! Simply put in your home airport/country and your destination, and you can see what is available on specific dates, or across a whole month if you’re able to be flexible.

5. Pack just what you need

There is always that urge to pack a lot of clothing and luggage that we might not need necessarily when travelling. If you must travel on a budget you need to learn to pack just what you need.

Packing more than you need will only cost you more as you might end up not wearing half of all you have taken.

However, one of the most important tips for travelling on a budget is that it’s important to check that you take everything you need, not forgetting anything! If you forget something, it could cost a lot of money to buy that essential missing item when you’re away from home.

Travelling doesn’t have to be expensive before it is memorable, you can still go on a fun-filled trip even on a budget. Follow these tips and give yourself a memorable trip on a budget.

