How to survive a long flight

Having to travel for long hours especially by air can be tiring. You might be surprised that it is usually more tiring than traveling by road. Yes, because having to stay glued to a position for 10-15 hours is not a joke.

Since it is relocation season here in Nigeria, this will be a useful information for you if you will be traveling out of the country sooner or later.

Traveling for long hours can wear you out easily if you don’t make proper plans on how to make yourself comfortable.

In this article you will find the things you need to know or do to survive a long flight.

1. Research the airline

Your trip can be one of your worst nightmare if you chose the wrong airline. You need to make necessary enquiries as much as you can before booking. Find out everything you need to know ranging from their meals, seats and even their level of hospitality. Checkout for reviews online about the airline and cross check every of their amenities.

2,. Wear comfortable clothes

One of the ways to enjoy your trip is to wear clothes that are comfy. You wouldn’t want to wear clothes that will make you feel comfortable, not in a 12hours flight.

To survive a long flight, you need to choose clothes and footwear that are comfortable so you can enjoy your trip.

3. Buy interesting books and earplugs

To avoid a boring flight and trip, buy a few books that interest you. To enjoy your flight, since it is a long one, you can read books. This is special advice if you are traveling alone. You should also use earplugs to get rid of unnecessary sounds or noise.

4. Get a comfortable travel pillows

Traveling long hours means you will sleep a lot at a point. To be comfortable and to avoid neck pains you need a comfortable travel pillow.

5. Stay hydrated





When traveling on a long flight, drink a lot of water to stay hydrated. It is advisable you take a big bottle of water with you on the journey. The plane is usually dry so there is a tendency to feel dehydrated.

6. Move around

There is a high tendency for you to have cramps during the journey. You might not be so lucky to have a nice seat. Moving around the plane helps to boost and allow your blood flow.

You can as well download movies on your gadgets to help you enjoy your journey. Hope you found this helpful?

