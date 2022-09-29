Four reasons to apply wisdom while on social media

It is amazing how social media has found its way of permeating almost all aspects of our lives in today’s world.

People no longer feel the need to keep private matters private, they will rather prefer to table it out there on the social media space without being concerned about the consequences of such actions.

Social media is a form of electronic communication “through which users create online communities to share information, ideas, personal messages, and other content (as videos).”

Today, much of our social, personal, academic, and professional lives are tied to online platforms where we interact with others who share similar views, goals, and outlooks.

When social media is used for the right purpose, there is a lot to be gained but our inability to draw the line with content we post on social media has made this platform a major cause of various problems in our lives.

It is, therefore, expedient that we are wise whenever we get to the social media space as whatever you post there can either make you or mar you.

Discussed in this article are four reasons you should be wise on social media.

1. Your reputation

In life, your reputation is your greatest asset. Your reputation can be used as a determiner of your true personality and a major deciding factor of how far you go in life, so, you see that there is a great need for it to be protected.

We all love posting content on the social media space but what most people fail to know is that what you post online says a whole lot about you to others.

I don’t really need to meet you physically before I get to know the kind of person you are. Your social media posts and online behaviour tells me a whole lot about you, so you need to be wise about what you are churning out on the social media space.

Always remember that your reputation is your greatest selling point, so be careful what your social media post is doing to your reputation.

2. Content on social media is forever

If some individuals probably know that contents on social media spaces are forever, maybe they will be more careful and intentional before posting content on social media space.





You definitely do not want to post content that will put your unborn generation in trouble or deny them certain privileges they could have enjoyed.

If you don’t know, contents shared on social media space is never deleted. It is out there, waiting to be found. Even though you may have deleted such content from your profile, you don’t know who has already seen it and/or stored it.

We all have witnessed scenarios where people get to a certain position of influence in the society and the only tool that caused their fall was previous posts made years ago by these individuals that were found on the social media space.

Be careful with what you post on social media space because it will only take few minutes for it to be found and used against you if need be.

3. Your posts could cost you a job

Statistics have shown that more and more employers are verifying and evaluating their employees and potential employees based on their social media profiles.

Employers are looking online, before you’re even hired, and possibly before you’re even interviewed. Recruiters and hiring managers are looking through your social media posts to learn more about you.

Your current employer may be reviewing your social media profiles when evaluating you or considering you for a promotion.

So, don’t just post anything you like on the social media space because it can come back to haunt you in the nearest future.

I know you might say you have the right to post whatever you want on your social media space but the truth be told, no employer wants to employ an individual that is known for posting silly content, distasteful comments or championing negativity online.

You don’t want your social media post to cost you your job or a deserved promotion. Be wise!

4. Your clients and competitors

You should be careful with what you post online because of your clients, partners and competitors.

Your clients and partners search online, and if they find that your content on the social media space does not align with their values, they could see it as a reason to withdraw from you.

Distasteful comments, online “arguments,” and negative feedback can come back to haunt you. This applies to anything that might tarnish your image, such as profanity, angry rants, videos, and photos that show you drunk, drinking or involving in any other vices. Your reputation is at stake.

People who compete with you can also use your social media content to position themselves better with your clients.

In all, as social media permeates all aspects of our personal and professional lives in today’s world, it is important you know that what you post online can have serious and lasting consequences, so be wise.

