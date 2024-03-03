If you’re looking for a side hustle or something new you would love to venture into, you should try bead-making. Beads will forever be popularly in demand; they will continue to serve different purposes; as weddings, coronations, festivals, and other occasion accessories for both men and women.

But is N10,000 not a small capital in this economy to start bead-making? Well, we’ll start from somewhere. We’ve some steps here for you to follow:

1. Find a Trainer

You need to learn from bead trainers that can take you through the elementary process. You cannot rely on YouTube videos in this case because you’ll need to be guided on what you’re getting either right or wrong.

2. Be Current

Acquaint yourself with the latest designs as you’re learning from your teacher. Don’t wait till you end your training before you start something; decide on bead styles. You can start with making bracelets, then necklaces, earrings, and bags.

3. Quality Materials

Materials for your bead making must be of quality because it won’t portray you well if what you sell does not last long. Purchase your materials from real dealers.

4. Have a Business Plan

You can start your business with N10,000; it is not too small. You should have a plan to boost your business. It could be purchasing bead display mannequins and exploring social media.

5. Be Consistent

Consistency is key in bead-making. Your handwork can only come out perfect if you practice and it is the way you can be more creative.