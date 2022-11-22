How to have a side hustle as a student without failing in your academics

The fear of failure is one of the things that holds people back from doing what they truly want to do.

One of the numerous things that fear stops students from doing is a side hustle.

While at school, it is common to see people who have a side business while they try to do their school work well.

However, there are different categories of students who have a side hustle in school: the ones that focus on their business and pay less attention to school work; the ones that focus on school work and pay little or no attention to their business; and the ones who just seem to have it all together because neither is suffering for the other.

Whichever category you are in, there is room to do things better and keep things well balanced. You can be a successful student and have a successful business at the same time.

1. Have a plan

Can’t you just start a business and see how things play out? Why should you have a plan? You need a plan to help you navigate how things will work for your business and your life as a student.

When you don’t have a plan, there is every probability that you’ll fail at what you have on your hands. That is because there is nothing guiding the trajectory of your life regarding your business and academics.

There’s an old saying that, when you fail to plan, you plan to fail. So, to avoid failing at your side hustle and your academics, you need a plan.

However, it is important to note that your plan cannot be flimsy. It has to be strategic and systematic. If you have a poorly laid out plan, it will show in your results. A plan orders your steps and keeps your focus on the things that matter.

2. Create systems

You need to create systems that will effectively help you navigate your goals as a student and a business owner. You are human, and there’s a limit to how much you can effectively do all by yourself. You need systems in the form of humans and other forms that would make your work more effective than ever before.

3. Time management

More than ever before, you need to respect time and manage it well to be effective. To successfully run your side hustle as a student, you cannot afford to handle time with levity. You can’t allow anyone or anything to waste your time for you.





4. Set boundaries

You need to set more boundaries than you used to. And if you have never set boundaries before, now is the time to learn and start. You cannot allow just anyone or anything into your space or your mind. Why? You need your mindset to be intact as much as possible.

You need to guard yourself and protect yourself from people who have an aura of negativity around them. People who like to talk down on you and make you feel less. People who don’t know more than saying, “You can’t, you can’t.” Set boundaries by allowing only positivity.

How does this relate to the subject matter? The energy around you, the people around you and the words you are exposed to can affect how you show up for things in your life.

5. Make friends that matter

You have no business being friends with someone who is not adding value to you, someone who is not challenging you to be better. You deserve to be with someone who will hold your hands and make you lean on your shoulders when the going gets tough. Get good friends, and you’ll be better at it.

6. Have accountability partners

This cannot be overemphasized. If you want to have a thriving side hustle and good academic records, then you need accountability partners. These people are there to keep you on your toes and aid productivity. They are people you are accountable to when you do what’s expected of you and when you do not. They serve as a check for you.

7. Say no

It is not every offer or invite you say yes to. This is one paramount way to set boundaries. If you show up for every event that is not planned out in your schedule, you are likely to burn out easily and be less productive. Then it becomes a struggle for you to show up as you should.

8. Know when to take a break

Taking a break cannot be overrated. Know when to take a break. It will help you keep your head in the game and show up effectively.

