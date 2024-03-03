Authorities of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Sunday dismissed report making round on the looted warehouse in Abuja.

The NEMA Head of Information Unit, Mr. Ezekiel Manzo, who dismissed the report during an exclusive interview with Nigerian Tribune, explained that all the Agency’s warehouses are intact, contrary to the author of the controversial report.

According to him, “NEMA’s attention has been drawn to such media report and we want to categorically clarify that the looted warehouse does not belong to NEMA.

“However the Agency sympathize with the owner of the looted warehouse.

“And in view of this circumstance, the DG NEMA has directed the Zonal Directors and Heads of Operations to work with security agencies to provide security around NEMA’s warehouses nationwide.”

When asked whether there’s any Agency’s warehouse located within the area where the incident occured, Mr. Manzo said: “NEMA warehouse is not at that location.”

According to the report, some FCT residents had on Sunday looted a warehouse located at Phase 3 Region of FCT, reportedly belonging to the National Emergency Management Agency of Nigeria over the current economic hardship across the country.