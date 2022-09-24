How to make seafood okro soup

Okro soup is a very popular and delicious soup that is loved by majority of people. Asides from the fact that it is delicious and tasty, it is also rich in vitamins A and C.

If you are, however, one of those that think okro is a plain type of soup, then you need to try the seafood okro. This allows you to add as much seafood as you want such as prawns, fish, crabs, lobsters, snails, and so on.

To get started, you will need:

INGREDIENTS

Okro

Scotch bonnet pepper (depending on how spicy you want it)

Onions

Fresh fish

Shrimps/Prawns

Crabs

Snails

Palm oil

Grounded crayfish

Locust beans (iru)





Salt

Seasoning to taste

NOTE:

Before you prepare the seafood okro soup you need to:

Clean the fish, then cut them into sizeable pieces.

Remove the shell and de-vein the shrimps.

Wash and clean the snails to make sure they’re not slimy

Wash the crabs as the shells harbour dirt

Wash the okro thoroughly, then grate or blend

Blend the pepper and onions. Some prefer hand chopping so they are still visible in the soup.

PREPARATION

Place all the seafood into a pot and pour in some water to the level of the content in the pot. Season with a little salt and seasoning cubes and let it cook for about five minutes or until the seafood is cooked and the shrimp/prawns have turned pink. Thereafter, gently remove the seafood from the water and set aside.

In another pot, add palm oil and fry chopped onions for a minute. Add blended pepper, crayfish and locust beans and allow it fry for some minutes. Then add the stock water (the one you used to boil the seafood). Allow this to also boil for five to 10 minutes.

Add the boiled seafood, seasoning and well grated okra. Stir properly.

Lastly, add fresh fish and add salt. Cover and allow to cook for few minutes.

Your seafood okro soup is ready

Serve with any swallow of your choice.

