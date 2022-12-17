How to bridge communication gap with your kids

Communication is very important in every relationship, especially between parents and their children. The issue of communication breakdown or gaps is very common, and it has caused a strain in parent-child relationships. It is the lack of communication between kids and their parents.

The world is growing at a fast pace, and technology has occupied a lot of children and their parents. It has created a communication gap, which has a negative impact on a child’s development. Most parents are too busy to give their children a listening ear while they communicate their emotions, feelings, and challenges.

If you are in this situation, below are things you should do to bridge the gap between you and your kids.

1. Give a listening ear

Being a good listener helps your children open up easily to you. Most children find it hard to communicate how they feel to their parents. When you appear available and free to listen to them, no matter how irrelevant their discussion might be, it gives them confidence to walk up to you and tell you about more trivial issues.

Do not interrupt them when they are talking. Allow your children to express themselves freely; always listen to them. This helps to build a bond between you and your kids.

2. Be updated

Ignorance could cause a communication gap between you and your kids. The world is moving at a fast rate, especially technologically. Every day, new trends, slang, and inventions emerge. You wouldn’t believe it if I told you that your kids are more mature technologically than you can imagine. To keep up with them, you must be updated and conversant with the trends. It helps you understand your kids better.

3. Spend quality time with them

If you spend less time with your kids because of a busy schedule, you are causing a communication gap. Spending time with your children gives them an avenue to share a lot of things with you. It also helps you to pay attention to the little things about them that matter a lot. Spending quality time with them helps you bond with them and communicate better.

4. Befriend your child

Do you know that there are no boundaries or limits in friendship? If you are friends with your kids, there won’t be limitations to the things they share with you. Spend time together, share things with them, eat out with them, play games with them, and communicate with them. Be willing and prepared to talk to your kids by opening your doors of communication. Always show them that you are always ready to receive them with open arms whenever they are bothered. This helps you to build mutual communication gradually.

