Five sure ways to strengthen the bond between you and your child

Creating different avenues to bond with your child is a responsibility an effective parent must not neglect. Establishing and daily strengthening bonds between parents and their child(ren) is vital to the overall upbringing of a child.

Parents need to explore all available options and opportunities to create a bond with their children. Parenting becomes less taxing and burdensome when both parties share a special bond.

When strong bonds are established, you get to understand your child better and vice versa. As a parent, you become more involved and become a major part of your child’s life when there is an established, strong and standing bond between you both.

Are you a parent or guardian thinking of ways to explore in order to establish and strengthen a bond with your child? Check out these five ways you can follow that guarantee a strengthened bond with your child.

1. Being available

If you intend on building and strengthening bonds with your child, nothing beats your being available for them. Your child deserves all the time they can get to spend with you.

Nothing, not even your work or career, should deny you the opportunity to spend quality time with your child.

Being available shows and proves to your child that they are a priority in your life, despite everything else seeking your attention.

Need to strengthen the bond between you and your child? Be available.

2. Create time to listen to and talk with them daily

No child wants a parent that cannot be talked to. You need to be your child’s number one talking partner.

To strengthen the bond between you and your child, you need to not only talk with them but also be there to listen to them. Show them that you are available to hear them out, even if what they want to say may be childish talk.

If you don’t have time to talk during the day, bedtime is a great opportunity to catch up with your kids about how their day went. You can ask them questions that will prompt them to answer in detail, like “how did your day go?”, “what happened in school?“, “is there anything you would like me to know?”, and so on.

You should also open up to them about how your day went as well.





3. Eating together

Meal times are a great avenue that provides opportunities for bonding between parents and their children.

Eating together with your kids also gives you the opportunity to easily detect if anything is wrong with them and how to quickly address whatever is wrong.

If you can’t eat with them daily because of your work schedule, you can make it a family custom to always eat together during the weekends.

Doing this consciously helps strengthen the bond between you and your child.

4. Playing together

Creating time to play, cuddle, and hang out with your child is another great way to strengthen your bond.

Having a fun time with your kids on a regular basis is an amazing trick to capturing their hearts and love for you.

Either you take them to recreational centres, run around the home together, ride bicycles, play football or any other sports activities, ensure your child has a great time with you and you can rest assured you are truly bonding with them.

5. Give expression to your love for them

It’s often said that every parent loves their child, but regardless of this fact, you need to daily show your children that you love them.

You can express your love to them through physical touch, such as hugging, pecking, cuddling, and so on.

You need to tell your child daily that you love them regardless of any situation. You can also get them gifts, show up on their special days, and encourage them.

A demonstration of love, no matter how small, helps in strengthening the bond between you and your child.

Bonds are not established in a day, it is a gradual process. It takes consistency, determination, love and understanding from parents before bonds are strengthened with their children.

