The bottom line for obesity prevention is that eating a healthy diet and getting more physical activity can help prevent obesity. According to health experts, consumption of processed and ultra-processed foods is linked to a higher risk of obesity. Many processed foods are high in fat, salt, and sugar, which can encourage overeating. The daily recommendation for fruit and vegetable intake is five to nine servings per day for adults. Filling your plate with veggies and fruit can help keep calories reasonable and reduce the risk of overeating. Studies continue to show that dietary fiber plays a role in weight maintenance. This is because people who took a fiber complex supplement three times daily for 12 weeks lost up to 5 percent of their body weight. Focusing on low-GI foods can help keep blood sugar levels steadier. Keeping your blood glucose levels steady can help with weight management.Social support isn’t just for children and teens — it’s important for adults to feel supported too. Whether cooking with family or going on walks with friends, getting people involved can help to encourage a healthy lifestyle. Incorporating regular physical activity into your schedule is important for maintaining or losing weight, among other benefits. 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity per week is recommended. Weight training is just as important to weight maintenance as aerobic activity. In addition to weekly aerobic activity, the WHO recommends weight training that involves all your major muscles at least two times per week.Stress can have many effects on the body and mind. A study suggests that stress may trigger a brain response that changes eating patterns and leads to cravings for high-calorie foods. Eating too many high-calorie foods can contribute to the development of obesity. It’s much easier to grocery shop for healthy foods when you have a plan. Creating a food budget and list for your shopping trips can help avoid temptations for unhealthy foods. In addition, prepping meals can allow you to have ready-to-go healthy meals.

