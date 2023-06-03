My 75-year old uncle has recently been diagnosed with cancer of the prostate. He has been scheduled for Chemotherapy. In view of the devastating effects of Chemotherapy, I want to know if it is advisable to agree to this line of treatment.

Ibom (by SMS)

Since cancer and its cure, Chemotherapy are both debilitating agents, I don’t think there is anything to be gained from stopping the chemotherapy just because the person is 75. Doing so will certainly shorten your uncle’s life anyway.

