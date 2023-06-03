I read somewhere that it is not dangerous for a pregnant woman to eat pawpaw. Kindly let me know how true this is.

Jeff (by E Mail)

Pawpaw is generally safe for pregnant women to eat, as long as it is ripe. Unripe pawpaw, on the other hand, contains a substance called latex, which can cause uterine contractions. However, even if your wife ate a small amount of unripe pawpaw, it is unlikely to have any negative effects on the baby. Meanwhile, to support your wife and her pregnancy, make sure she is registered in a good health facility for proper Ante-Natal Care. In addition, make sure she is eating a healthy diet, getting plenty of rest, and avoiding stress. You can also offer her emotional support and let her know that you are there for her.

