The Group Leader of the Bacteriology Unit at the Centre for Emerging and Reemerging Infectious Disease, College of Health Sciences, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Prof. Adekunle Olowe, has called for significant improvements in healthcare infrastructure to address the growing challenge of antimicrobial resistance in Nigeria.

In a statement obtained by journalists in Osogbo on Thursday, Prof. Olowe highlighted the critical need for a well-organised, multi-sectoral approach to implement effective antimicrobial control measures.

He emphasised that tackling antimicrobial resistance requires comprehensive strategies that involve various sectors of society.

“Effective implementation of antimicrobial control measures demands an organised and multi-sectoral approach,” Prof. Olowe stated.

He further pointed out that the economic burden has significantly impacted healthcare delivery costs in Nigeria, particularly for rural populations where access to medical facilities remains limited.

ALSO READ: IGP deploys police nationwide amid threats against of NLC protest

Prof. Olowe’s comments underscore the urgency for both government and private sectors to collaborate in enhancing healthcare systems, ensuring equitable access to medical facilities, and implementing robust antimicrobial stewardship programs.

Olowe, however, added that effective use of antibiotics, implementing evidence-based practices, and engaging stakeholders across various sectors in the country, would curtail the spread of resistant infections, and safeguard the efficacy of life-saving drugs for future generations.

He said, “Combating AMR is a long-term endeavour that necessitates sustained investment, robust healthcare infrastructure, and concerted efforts across all sectors of society. Effective implementation of antimicrobial stewardship in Nigeria demands a coordinated and multi-sectoral approach.

“The National Action Plan for Antimicrobial Resistance serves as a framework for collaboration among various stakeholders, including government agencies, healthcare providers, professional societies, academia, and civil society organizations. Strengthening regulatory mechanisms, such as enforcing prescription-only access to antibiotics and regulating the quality of antibiotics on the market, is crucial to supporting stewardship efforts.

“In Nigeria, the healthcare system, already strained by limited resources, faces additional challenges. The economic burden extends beyond healthcare costs to impact productivity and livelihoods, particularly in rural areas where access to medical care is limited.

“By advocating for the prudent use of antibiotics, implementing evidence-based practices, and engaging stakeholders across various sectors, Nigeria can optimize antibiotic use, curtail the spread of resistant infections, and safeguard the efficacy of these life-saving drugs for future generations. Sustained commitment, resources, and collaboration at local, national, and international levels are imperative for the success of antimicrobial stewardship programs and the overarching containment of the AMR threat.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE