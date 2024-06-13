The Kogi Livelihood Productivity and Resilience Support Project L-PRES has inaugurated 17-man committee on conflict prevention and resolution to check clashes between farmers and herders in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Project in Lokoja on Thursday, the State Coordinator of L-PRES, Dr. Olufemi Bolarin said the move is a milestone in the process of checking farmers ‘ clashes in the State.

According to him, the inauguration of the Committee marks a turning point as it demonstrates the commitment of Kogi L-PRES to conflict management.

He explained that the State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo has immense trust in the ability of the Committee to work diligently and make a difference in the management of conflict in the State.

“This Committee is the Nucleus that will enlighten and communicate the farmers as well as the herders. Mind you, we are going to have a launch of the National Animal Traceability and Identification very soon, sponsored by the Federal Government in Kogi State.

“This is just a step in the process of peacebuilding. The Committee should be alive to their duties and know their functions as spelt out by adopting a template that will reduce the crisis.

The Chairman of the committee who is also the Commissioner of Agriculture and Food Security, Hon. Timothy Ojomah in his speech said solving conflict between farmers and herders is key to sustainable food security.

He described the inauguration as timely, saying it was coming at a time when the State is investing heavily in the Agriculture sector.

The Commissioner charged the Committee to take their job seriously, saying a lot of confidence has been reposed in them.

Hon. Ojomah, who is the Chairman of the Committee, said “Part of the mandate of the Committee is identifying the grazing routes, areas that animals will take to drink water and the farmlands.”

In his presentation titled “Dialogue in pursuit of Peace between Farmers-Herders Communities,” Olugbenro Olajuyigbe, Director, Emergency and Rist Alert said to reduce farmers-herders clashes, the State must adopt a workable strategy.

He suggested the adoption of anonymous mechanisms, hearing perspectives of farmers and farmers, Groups setting up of Local Government platform and conflict diaries among others as ways of nipping conflict in the bud.

