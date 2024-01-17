The Lagos Paparazzi speaks to his impeccable lifestyle photography company, how competitive he sees the Nigerian lifestyle photography scene and his long-term goal for The Lagos Paparazzi as a global brand.

He also talked about being inspired by the Timeless aesthetic of Vintage Hollywood and the love of making his imagination come to life.

See excerpts below:

What inspires you?

My inspiration largely stems from what I call “VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD.” Growing up watching E NEWS, I’ve been captivated by the memory of photos taken by international photographers. It’s fulfilling to tap into that inspiration at such an early age.

Behind the name and fast-rising fame, who are you?

Well, I am a young boy trying to experiment with the good things in this world. I love art as well as creating the unimaginable. There are so many hidden gems in me, choreographer, and so much more. I just love to experiment and as the spirit leads the world, I will get to experience so many creative sides of me as a person & brand.

What’s your typical workday like?

My workdays are consistently enjoyable as I adore what I do. Currently, it’s a Friday night, and we’re gearing up for an exciting outdoor shoot that often extends into the early morning, exploring vibrant locations. After a brief rest at home, I’m up by 9 am to dive into the editing process. With a fixed posting time of 6 pm, and there’s no room for complaints – just laughter…

What’s your biggest fear?

My greatest fear is essentially being at the bottom of the food chain. I aspire to consistently occupy a top-tier position and remain at the pinnacle of success.

As one of Nigeria’s leading lifestyle photographers, How competitive would you say the industry is?

Being the first person to invent the niche in African entertainment, I’m the prize, no competition.

Any regrets so far?

No regrets here; life’s a continuous learning journey. Each day unfolds with new people and experiences, adding valuable chapters to my story.

What’s that burning passion you have besides photography?

Music video Directing

What advice do you have for anyone with plans to turn their passion into business?

For those aiming to transform their passion into a business, my advice is to prioritize the passion itself. Allow it to organically evolve into a business over time. Turning your passion to business might require you to seek validation from people. Enjoy what you do, so people will pay you to enjoy it with you.

What’s the long-term goal for The Lagos Paparazzi as Nigeria’s leading lifestyle brand?

To be the source of entertainment not just in Nigeria but globally. The Lagos Paparazzi is a big company and we’re taking over the media world on a larger scale.

What are you most insecure about?

My mental health holds unparalleled importance for me. Its fragility makes me acutely aware of the impact it has on my perception of beauty. During challenging mental moments, I diligently protect it, employing every means within and beyond my capabilities. In those hazy periods, Psalm 51 becomes a sacred refuge, a prayer that acts as a beacon, restoring the brilliance that seemed momentarily lost.