How I went from Vaal dropout to pacesetter at Redeemer’s University —Lese, Best graduating student

Esther Oluwayemisi Lese, the best graduating student of Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State, for the 2021/2022 session, has explained how she went from being a Vaal University of Technology dropout to a pacesetter at the Redeemer’s University.

Lese, who graduated with CGPA of 5.5 from the Department of Industrial Chemistry, said she was a leading student at Vaal, and was determined to continue with that pace at Redeemer’s.

She explained that the joy she felt when she was announced the best graduating student – the first of its kind, in Redeemer’s University by the vice chancellor, at the 14th convocation ceremony, was beyond description.

“Standing on that stage and giving the valedictorian speech, I was reminded of all the anxiety, fear and hope I had when I transferred to Redeemer’s University,” she said.

She confessed that she was scared and thought that the three years she had spent sitting at home, desperately searching for an internship placement, had made her to lose her academic edge.

However, she added that she was grateful for the honour bestowed on her as a pacesetter, not only in her department, but also in the university.

“Today, I am nothing but a living proof of what hard-work, diligence, and God’s mercies can produce,” she said.

“My name is forever etched in the record books of Redeemer’s University. Yet, this achievement for me is only a stepping stone even to my bigger goals.”

Lese noted that chemistry is a field she is passionate about, and would like to use it as a tool to impact the world around her.

She added that she had always dreamt of obtaining a PhD since when she finished her secondary school education at the age 15, and that the dream is still alive in her.

“I am actively starting my journey into obtaining a fully-funded PhD scholarship or graduate assistantship, and would kindly like to implore for all the help I can get,” she said.