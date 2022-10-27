Soludo appoints self chairman of Anambra education advisory council

Anambra State governor, Chukwuma Soludo has appointed himself as the chairman of Anambra State education advisory council.

Soludo also appointed prominent scholars as members of the board, including former aviation minister, Osita Chidoka and former director of UNIZIK Business School and Professor Au Nonyelu.

Other members include, Mr Patrick Okigbo III; Professor S.O.E Ogbogu; Dr (Mrs) Angela M.A Obodozie; Professors Mary Theresa Opara; Chinelo Grace Nzelibe and Walter Chukwuma Nwafia; Engr Paul Enidom, Dr Ngozi Agbasimalo; rector, Anambra State Polytechnic, Mgbakwu; provost, College of Education, Nsugbe; among others.

The appointments are with immediate effect.