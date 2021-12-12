How I survived with live cockroach in my ear for four months ― Anambra Permanent Secretary

The newly appointed Permanent Secretary in Anambra State Ministry of Trade and Commerce, Barrister Samuel Chinedu Ike, on Sunday, revealed how a cockroach lived in his ear for four months.

Ike who was speaking at a thanksgiving service held at St. James Anglican Church, Iyi-Owa Odekpe, in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state explained that the cockroach tormented him while it tried unsuccessfully to gain entrance into his brain.

“I am not only here to thank God over my recent appointment as a permanent secretary. I want to thank God Almighty because if not for Him, I would have died before now.​ When I was driving one day, I noticed something moving in my ear. It was a medium-sized cockroach. I don’t know how it penetrated into my ear. It lived in my ear mysteriously for four months. Which I term as spiritual attacks from my enemies.

“I visited Iyi-Enu hospital Ogidi, in Idemili Council Area of the state for two months before it was successfully removed from my ear by a team of medical doctors. The doctors told me I would have run mad if it had succeeded in gaining entrance into my brain. It was brought out alive and killed by my friends and family.”

The permanent secretary also recalled he had sleepless nights for four days after Governor Willie Obiano announced his appointment, adding that he also experienced circumstances that would have paralysed him for a week, if not for the quick intervention from bishops and other spiritual leaders.

He promised to serve God throughout his lifetime.

Speaking in an interview after the service, the Anambra State Head of Service, Barr. Harry Uduh, urged the new permanent secretary to continue on his diligence to service as God would reward him more.

Earlier in a sermon, the Anglican Bishop, Aguata Diocese, Most Rev Dr Samuel Ezeofor, who presided over the service amidst other clergies and prelates, charged Nigerians to always give thanks to God irrespective of any circumstances they found themselves, being it good or bad.

