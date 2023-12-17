The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have jointly disavowed a purported strike notice circulating widely, asserting that neither organization has issued such an ultimatum to commence a strike action on Monday, December 18.

A notice circulating widely, purportedly signed by the General Secretary of NLC, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, and Secretary General of TUC, Comrade Nuhu Toro, claimed an impending nationwide strike starting Monday, December 18.

However, the NLC and TUC have refuted the authenticity of this notice, categorically denouncing it as false.

Benson Upah, the Head of Information and Public Affairs representing both labour unions, confirmed that the notice was entirely spurious and cautioned the public against giving it any credence.

“We wish to unequivocally state that neither the NLC nor the TUC has sanctioned or issued any directive for a strike action set to begin on Monday, December 18,” said Upah.

“This notice circulating widely is entirely false and should be disregarded by the public.”

Benson Upah emphasized the following, “We want to reassure Nigerians that this notice did not emanate from us, and neither do we have any intention of initiating any strike action this period. Concerned Nigerians are advised to ignore this notice. It is fake.”

The unions urged Nigerians not to be swayed by the fake notice, assuring them that there are no plans for a strike action during the mentioned period.

