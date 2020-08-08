How I became Sisí Elédé, the royal hustler!

Valentina Ibirogba-Unaji, a United States of America based Project Manager/Health Informatics professional, who also runs an international NGO – CHANCES AND OPPORTUNITIES Inc, arrived in Nigeria in February 2020, for what was supposed to be a month’s vacation to her motherland. In this interview with BAYO ALADE, she spoke on what led her to be a crayfish seller.

How did a health informatics professional end up in the Food business?

Well, I was not a health informatics professional from the get go. I studied Estate Management here in Nigeria, and when I got to the States, initially I studied Cosmetology since it has always been my passion, but coming from a background of educators, ‘hair-dressers’ were considered ‘less than’ at the time I was growing up, even though my parents had allowed me to learn the trade during the weekends and holidays at my late auntie’s and I did graduate (what Nigerians call ‘freedom’), at the age of 8, but of course, it was a thing unheard of then, for families with certain backgrounds to have a ‘hair-dresser’ so, I was prohibited from pursuing it as a career. After my Cosmetology course, I went ahead and studied Communications with a major in Journalism and Public Relations, worked as a Flight Attendant for the largest American Airlines before my adventurous self made my way into the informatics world.

I have always been an entrepreneur since childhood. I remember my brother and I sold bread while I was in primary school. We would take orders from family friends, get the bread from the neighbourhood bakery and delivered in a basket every weekend. We did not hawk on a tray, but my mother till date refers to us as the ‘executive hawkers?’ Later in secondary school, I produced herbal soap for acne and eczema. This was before ‘Dudu-Osun’ got in the market. I linked up with a herbs woman who sold me herbs specifically for skin issues. I mixed the herbs with my mother’s black soap. My soap was named “VallyBirogs Skin Remedy.” Unfortunately, I did not have the know-how on solidifying the liquid soap, but I had a fair number of customers mostly family and friends, who always gave me referrals because I helped bring their skin back to life!

I will say my parents have always encouraged their children to develop their interests. more so, I am a lady of so many parts who is constantly evolving. I do not set limits on what I can do with God’s Grace. Analytical, communications, safety, design and facilitating skills that I have acquired in the corporate world are valuable tools that I apply in my daily life.

What was the motivation for you? Why crayfish?

Motivation and support I have to combine. The motivation came from my brothers – my immediate elder brother and my cousin. I had rebranded my accessories business in December. I travelled to China to source for my accessories with the intention of coming home to Nigeria to set up the accessories business, then my only biological child was involved in a near-fatal accident which required surgery. This of course put a hold on the plan to set up a brick and mortar store, but being me, there is always a way out, so I leveraged on social media for my accessories. After my son’s surgery, we came to Nigeria for a month’s break so as to get help in taking care of him, then the Covid-19 pandemic set in, which made us decide to stay back in Nigeria due to the risk of contracting the Coronavirus being less here than in the States, especially for my son who just had a major surgery.

Being idle is not something I take pleasure in, as well as depending on others for anything. Brainstorming on what next, in the month of May with my little knowledge of herbs, and with the guidance of the king of former President Obasanjo’s ancestral town, Oba Fakayode Faluade, the Olu of Ibogun, I launched detox herb •’Pepperoni by Birogs.’• This herb has been tested and proven to work powerfully, and we have sold hundreds across Nigeria and the United States of America.

My brothers kept hinting on agriculture. In reality, I wanted something I could run easily from anywhere which would yield results soon since my regular income is on hold due to Covid-19. I spoke to a friend of mine who was also into beauty accessories business in Lagos on how she was staying afloat during this pandemic, and she let me into her new small frozen foods business! She encouraged I tried it, and I told her my preference was just the seafood part of it. She gave me the link for prawns, alongside some pictures and videos, which I turned into an advert and circulated to get people’s reaction. I was shocked at the response I got! Here I was, selling prawns without having a single prawn in stock! Yes! Daring! At that point, I had to move fast.

What was the transition like? Is it an easy business to venture into? What are the challenges you face?

The transition was easy for me because I am naturally adventurous and optimistic, and never scared of asking questions and getting a ‘no’ for an answer. After speaking to my friend’s contact and he told me he could not deliver to Ibadan, but could deliver to Lagos and I find a way to get the fresh prawns to Ibadan, I considered the unreliable power supply in Nigeria and opted for crayfish, and decided to travel to Ondo State to source myself! My mum reminded me of a close friend who is from Ilaje area, while I contacted my aunty who is the P.A to the Ondo State First Lady to also make enquiries for me as well. Armed with information from both my friend and aunt, I got driving directions and got on the road with my crew! I drove all the way, and went into the sea with my friend’s brother who assisted me in sourcing for my first ever stock! It was an adventure, scary, and definitely challenging, but it was worth my while! I also tapped into the rare-given wisdom of an old crayfish seller who I approached in Ibadan. Mama is in her 70s, and was very receptive to showing me the ropes.

It is not an easy business if you want to procure from the source, there are risks involved. First, as we know, Nigerian roads are not something to write home about. Getting on the boats is another risk in its entirety; haggling, and getting the sellers to measure without cheating you, bringing back, then picking and sorting of the crayfish since we pride ourselves in clean and sorted crayfish is a long process.

Since we brand ours, and intend to tap into the export business, we need to obtain certain registrations. We finally got registered with the CAC and are in the process of beginning our NAFDAC certification. All these processes in Nigeria are not easy, but with God, very possible.

Scammers are also on the rise everywhere in the world, especially Nigeria. There are many fake sellers online who are taking advantage of innocent people. As a matter of fact, I was scammed by a company but luckily, I did not invest heavily.

How much capital did you start with?

Very interesting question. As much of a risk-taker that I am, I began this business with less than two hundred thousand naira. This included procuring the stock, equipment and logistics.

How did you arrive at Sisí Elede the Royal Hustler?

‘Sisi’ is the pet name my older sister gave me when I was born, ‘Elede’ is the Yoruba meaning for a crayfish seller. I come from four ruling houses in Ogun State, hence the ‘royal’. I am obviously a ‘hustler!’

Where is the business located and where do you source for your crayfish?

Birogs Foods is located in Apata area of Ibadan in Oyo State. We source for our crayfish in Ilaje area of Ondo State as well as Oron in Akwa Ibom State with the help of amazing people.

Is the business lucrative considering the logistics, processing and packaging involved?

Just like any business, there are highs and lows. Prices flunctuates. Being new to this business, I am learning, however, it is a lucrative business. People must eat, and crayfish is used for so many delicacies among Nigerians and Africans in general.

What differentiates your crayfish from others?

I am a passionate person, and always remind myself that my integrity is at stake if anything goes wrong, thus, we pride ourselves in sea fresh, clean, sorted and luscious crayfish that you can add directly into your cooking without worrying about dirt or sand. We package and sell to end-users as well as sell in bulk to resellers. For our resellers, we give them options – clean and sorted of course for an additional fee, or we can sell as received from the sea. We also make personalized souvenirs for events. We recently delivered a large order to a Church in Ajah Lagos.

With the fact that Crayfish is easily accessible in the markets, are your prices competitive?

Our prices are competitive because our crayfish is different from what you buy in the market place or even in most stores. With Birogs Foods Crayfish, you can be rest assured that the content is all crayfish, and not dirt or even seaweed. We sell in sizes of 150g up to big bags for resellers.

Are you sticking with just crayfish or intend to add more items?

Crayfish is our preferred product, but we are adding other food items like locust beans, ofada rice and smoked fish soon.

I can see you are a relatively young lady. What advice do you have for our younger generation about investing in Agro-allied businesses?

Smiles at ‘young lady’. I take that as a compliment. I feel the younger generation need to tap more into agriculture, be it production, processing or packaging. They should not allow fear of the unknown to cripple their opportunities. Foodstuff will always sell as long as it is of good quality, and if the price is right, then there are lots of opportunities in the agricultural business. Many places rely on foodstuff from other Countries, so export business is definitely an area to tap into. In all, do your homework, write your business plan and run with the opportunity.

