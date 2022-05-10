How Do You Tell If a Used Car Has an Engine Problem?

There are a number of methods to determine whether a used car is in excellent working order. The state of the motor is an essential part to inspect. Although a car may appear to be in good condition from the outside, the hood might be concealing a slew of issues and maintenance expenditures in the near future.

If a car has engine problems, it will eventually show up in a Quick Revs Check report. With the revs check, you can check out if the vehicle was ever in an accident or if it had any major repairs.

Some issues may be difficult to detect throughout a fast road test, but if you actively look for them, you may save yourself a great deal of time and resources in the long run. Here are a few points that will help you know If a used car has an engine problem

Power loss

Internal combustion engines, which use a 4 stroke ignition mechanism to turn fuel into the horsepower required to drive your vehicle, are used in fuel-powered automobiles. The intake stroke, compression stroke, combustion stroke, and exhaust stroke are the four strokes. Any disruption in any of these 4 strokes in the ignition process could be causing the power loss you’re encountering.

Unwanted noise





The fan belt is feeling the heat if the motor is reaching those high pitches and making head-bursting screeches and yelps. Whenever the belt becomes unfastened and old, it shuts down at the very same rate as the pulleys that govern it, producing a harsh high-pitched screech. You can tighten the belt yourself if it isn’t too free; read in the car’s handbook for repair recommendations. Alternatively, you may need to change it if it is too worn out.

Try cold start

A cold start is among the quickest and easiest ways to detect underlying engine defects. This will expose any hidden issues and provide valuable information about the engine’s overall health. If the automobile is difficult to ignite, it might be due to an issue with the alternator or ignition coil.

If the engine makes peculiar creaking noises or seems like it’s laboring, it might be a timing belt or transmission issue. You should also inspect the tailpipe to determine whether the emissions are smokey. If you want a real cold start, tell the owner or seller when you’re making arrangements to see the car so they don’t warm it up until you arrive.

A burning smell in the bonnet

Although a car appears to be in good condition, you may observe a strong smell of burnt fuel beneath the hood following the road test, which is a symptom of oil leakage. Leakage isn’t usually cheap to fix. Frequent oil spills indicate damage within the motor as the miles rise.

More gasses reach the engine when piston rings and cylinder walls wear down, creating increased pressure. Oil is forced out through numerous seals and gaskets, as well as the PCV system, as a result of this. Turbo engines are more prone to this problem. A well-maintained engine is uncommon to have any leakage issues.

There are a lot more factors that determine the condition of the engine, the aforementioned are just a couple of them. If you’re not a well-experienced driver, the best option is to get a professional to look at it.