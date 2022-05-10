Expert urge mothers to present newborn babies for sickle cell screening

Mothers have been called upon to present their newborn babies for Sickle Cell disease screening for early detection and comprehensive management of the disease.

About 50 million people estimated to be living with the Sickle Cell Disease globally, Nigeria is said to be the epicentre with about 4-6 million people living with the disease.

The Pan African Medical Journal estimates that 1 in every 4 Nigerians has a sickle cell trait, and about 100,000 to 150,000 newborns are diagnosed with Sickle Cell Disease annually in the country.

With this alarming number of Sickle Cell diseased newborns in the country, the University of Abuja Centre of Excellence for Sickle Cell research and training, embarked on a program to screen newborns, and if diagnosed with Sickle Cell Disease, are treated.

The Director of University of Abuja Centre of Excellence for Sickle Cell research and training, Professor Obiageli Nnodu, made the call during a workshop organized for nurses, community health workers and lab scientists on newborn Screening for sickle cell disease.

Speaking on the challenges faced with mothers of newborns, Professor Nnodu dispelled wrong theories people have about sickle cell, while calling on mothers whose children have been diagnosed with Sickle Cell Disease to bring their children for treatment.





During a training for nurses, Community health workers and lab technicians, Director of the Centre, Professor Nnodu, spoke on the program and its importance in tackling sickle cell in Nigeria.

Mr James and Mrs Morenike are care givers with the program and they highlight the importance of newborn screening, as early detection goes a long way in dealing with Sickle Cell Disease.

Sickle Cell Disease, is a group of disorders that cause red blood cells to become misshapen and break down.

This happens when the red blood cells contort into a sickle shape, and the cells die early, leaving a shortage of healthy red blood cells and can block blood flow causing pain, often called sickle cell crisis.

However, complications for children with Sickle Cell Disease can be vastly improved through early identification via newborn screening and medical interventions.

