Thousands of imported vehicles trapped at seaports over VIN valuation

Clearing agents have raised the alarm that several vehicles have been trapped at the Port and Terminal Multiservice Limited (PTML) due to the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) valuation policy introduced on all imported vehicles by the Federal Government.

The agents under the aegis of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) called for the cancellation of the policy saying the situation is not helping the nation’s economy as it lacks predictability and is not able to drive revenue.

Speaking to maritime journalists over the weekend, the ANLCA Vice President, Dr Kayode Farinto, said the main purpose of VIN valuation for imported vehicles has been defeated, saying thousands of imported vehicles are currently trapped at the seaports.

According to Dr Farinto, “We won’t be tired of informing the Nigerian government about what is happening at the ports. In the last one week, our members have been unable to clear vehicles from the port as a result of the introduction of VIN by Customs.

“Let me take you down memory lane, why should we opt for VIN valuation? You will agree with me that before now, I was one of those that said that there was no uniform value on the clearance of vehicles. For example, if you have a 2015 Camry in Tin Can, Apapa and PTML ports, you will never pay the same duty on them and these vehicles are going to the same market.

“This is causing serious unease for our members, it’s also encouraging corruption and is making us not to have predictability. One of the first criteria of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is that there must be predictability in Customs clearance. Hence, we now say okay, give us uniform value or key into that of Ghana system, that is how VIN came onboard,” he said.

Farinto added that before Customs implement any of its policy, it is expected that they collaborate with stakeholders especially licensed Customs agents, adding that Customs needs to subject their value to public criticism for stakeholders to have their input.

However, he argued that the introduction of VIN is not helping the economy as it has made the clearance of cargo, particularly vehicles impossible in the last few days.

The ANLCA chieftain said clearing vehicles have become a herculean task, thereby making vehicular imports to accumulate huge storage charges at various port terminals.

“We are calling on Customs to invite us, subject the value to criticism because you cannot shave our (clearing agents) heads in our absence.

“It is unfortunate that in Nigeria because nobody cries out, importers are left to feel the pains. These agents enter into an agreement with importers; collecting bills of laden, charging them before the arrival of the vehicles. When the vehicles arrive, agents are unable to clear them because of the VIN valuation introduction.

“We are not saying you should not introduce VIN valuation. What we are saying is that if you look at the value in the VIN valuation, it is very outrageous. For example, I have three examples here, I checked the system and a MAZDA 2007 vehicle gives over $5,000. What is the value of a 2007 vehicle in the market? You can even view it in the American market.

“Another example, we have a Honda 2013 that was bought between $6,000 or $7,000, but when we accessed the VIN value, it gave us over N2 million as a duty. If you convert N2 million to dollars, that is over $15,000. These are things that are killing our economy.

“Another example is a 2009 Honda, which ordinarily, the VIN system is giving us over $6,000 as duty payment meanwhile the vehicle is less than $2,000 when we are even clearing it,” the ANLCA chieftain said.

Farinto further insisted that the purpose of embracing the VIN is to make sure it reduces human to human contact, discourages corruption and create a uniform duty.

“As I talk to you now, clearing agents are apprehensive. There are serious agitations because they are unable to clear their vehicles. As I talk to you now, there is a total breakdown of the system at the seaport. Nobody can clear vehicles and the issue of Pre Arrival Assessment Result (PAAR) is still there. Customs is jacking up PAAR as if we are in the Oyingbo market. Even the man at Oyingbo market will give his customers notice that prices will increase,” he lamented.