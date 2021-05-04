How businesses can leverage technology to make transactions easier —Iheagwara

Though, the ever-growing influence of digital technology continues to transform the way enterprises are being run across the globe, there still remains gaps in communication and a digital startup, Simpu, has launched a new app with the objective of bridging such gaps for businesses.

Many businesses and SMEs are widely believed to spend long hours in attending to messages from customers across several social media platforms and verifying transactions, with such prolonged processes often wearing out buyers and sellers.

However, with Simpu, business owners can streamline all of their interactions on social media and business processes into one app. Instead of attending to messages separately on several platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, Messenger and regular texts, they could all be synchronised and attended to in just one space.

Speaking on the launch of the digital platform, co-founder, Mr Collins Iheagwara remarked that, “there’s the need to build the use cases, build the tools that allow a business to go about their daily activities without stress.”

“Simpu provides a suite of tools and services that meet people at their level of need. Whether it’s to have all your communication in one place, use automation and analytics tools to automatically send birthday messages to customers, generate unique payment links to get paid seamlessly from over 50 countries into a dedicated bank account, the ultimate goal of Simpu is to shorten the distance between customers and sellers,” Iheagwara added.

Iheagwara further added that the long term play is to create an identity graph that allows businesses to understand what people are interested in and how such information could be used to improve sales and enhance decisions.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Is Where It Is Now Due To Leadership Of Family, Friends, Acquaintances Rather Than Ability To Deliver ― Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has opined that Nigeria is where it is today because of leadership of family and friends, acquaintances rather than ability and capability to deliver.

I Slept With My 12-Yr-Old Daughter Because My Wife Is No Longer Attractive To Me, Man Tells Police

A 49-year-old man, Ubong Akpan, is now in net of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter.

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…