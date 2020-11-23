How air transport operators are cutting corners ― Senator Adeyemi

Chairman Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi on Monday said air transport operators are cutting corners to run their airlines, adding that such development poses a serious risk to air transportation in the country.

Senator Adeyemi said this in an ongoing press briefing in the Abuja where he raised the alarm that Nigerian airlines are cutting corners to the detriment of air passengers.

“Don’t be surprised if these risks to air safety start happening next week,” he told Senate Correspondents.

“I want to put it on record that there is danger flying in Nigeria today,” Adeyemi said.

Adeyemi said this situation has forced operators to cut corners, thereby endangering air travels.

