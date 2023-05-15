Popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci on Monday, made history after breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

She achieved the feat after cooking for more than 87 hours, 45 minutes, a record held by India’s Lata Tondon in 2019. She will keep cooking to extend the record.

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE profiles the 26-year-old Nigerian chef:

Who is Hilda Baci?

Hilda Effiong Bassey popularly called Hilda Baci was born on September 20th, 1996 in Akwa Ibom. She is a talented Nigerian Chef, YouTuber, TV Producer, and Entrepreneur.

Educational background

The Akwa-Ibom lady completed her early education where she was raised by her parent.

She attended the Madonna University Okija, where she obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology.

Career

She started her career as a chef and over the years she has been able to create a reputation for herself.

She is the CEO and Head Chef of MyFoodbyHilda and she has built a large fan base on the internet where she posts cooking videos and others. Hilda currently hold the record for longest cooking marathon by an individual in world history.





Marital status

Information about Hilda’s marital status is still very sketchy at the time of filing this report.

Religion

She is a Christian

Parents

Baci was born to Mr and Mrs Effiong Bassey of Akwa Ibom. Baci’s mother is reportedly a chef by profession.

