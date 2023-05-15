Suspected criminals, who specialized in snatching motorcycles from unsuspecting bike owners, have reportedly killed a member of vigilance group, Samuel Jiyah, in Lade village in the Patigi local government area of Kwara state.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE gathered that the vigilante man was stabbed to death by his assailants on Friday night when the victim was returning on his motorbike from a neighbouring Ekati village.

According to sources in the area, Jiyah was murdered while his Bajaj motorcycle including his valuables were carted away by the suspected criminals.

According to the deceased’s in-law, Mr. Tsado Isaac, and one of his friends, Gbenga Aro, who both corroborated the incident, said that the victim was attacked by bike snatchers in Lade village.

“They attacked him when he was returning from Ekati around Gbadebo farms in the night while returning from his village”.

“His corpse was found in a bushy area by women who were fetching firewood for domestic use in the farm on Saturday morning. Jiyah’s remain was seen in a bush close to the road. The women, who found his body could not do anything but called attention of others”.

“The women, who drew the attention of passers-by going to the farm, failed to recognize him too. The men who didn’t recognize the victim, also called others from Lade village but his ex-landlord identified him easily”.

He added that the deceased’s family members were informed and his remains was taken by his relatives to his native village, Ekati where he was buried immediately.

Efforts to speak with the spokesperson of the Kwara state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ayeni Olasunkanmi, for confirmation are yet to yield results as calls made were not returned.