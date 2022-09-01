High compliance as Lagos residents speak on extended okada ban

Residents of some parts of Lagos State have expressed their pains as the Lagos State Government began the enforcement of the extended ban on more local governments and local council development areas.

The affected local governments are Kosofe, Osodi Isolo, Somolu and Mushin ,while the LCDA s are Agboyi Ketu Ikoai,/ Isheri,Isolo,Bariga and Odi Olowo .

Security agencies had almost nothing to do in some parts, visited by the Nigerian Tribune as there were no commercial motorcyclists in sight.

The security agencies, including the police, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps and operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority ( LASTMA) on Wednesday embarked on a show of force in preparation for Thursday enforcement.

When the Nigerian Tribune visited Ajao Estate and Osolo Way in Isolo LCDA, commuters complained bitterly about the new enforcement.

They claimed that rather than wait till Thursday for the enforcement, as ordered by the government, the police in the area started their enforcement on Thursday.

A worker in the area, who identified himself as Oladapo told the Tribune Online that ” The police and others had started their enforcement since last week .”

The Hausa okada riders and others have relocated since Sunday. We stopped seeing them on Monday. You can see that there is no single okada around the whole of Ajao Estate .”

He however lamented that “The government is making life more difficult for people. Look at it now. There are no shuttle buses, no tricycles and no motorcycles. How do you expect people to get to inner roads .”

“Not everybody can afford to our vehicles on the road. We must get to our different places. The government shod create alternative means to motorcycles.” Oladapo said

Another resident, who pleaded anonymity also complained about the difficulty in adjusting to life without okada, she, however, commended the government for the move ”

She said ” it has been a bit difficult since Monday. I will have to drive my vehicle more now but I support the government for the move .”

” Iris very stressful but I know that with time, everything will return to normal but the most important thing is the safety and security of our lives ”

The situation is the same around Agboyi Ketu. The motorcyclists had disappeared from the major roads.





Efforts to get the image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin to speak on the number of impoundments on Thursday failed as calls to his mobile phone line were answered at the time of filing this report.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE