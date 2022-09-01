Seven travellers burnt to death in Ekiti road accident

No fewer than seven travellers on Wednesday evening lost their lives in a ghastly auto crash involving two vehicles in Ekiti State.

Tribune Online gathered that the accident, which claimed seven lives, involved an 18-passenger bus and a Toyota car, which had a head-on collision along the Iluomoba-Aisegba highway in the Gbonyin local government area leading to the death of the casualties.

An eyewitness revealed on Thursday, that one of the vehicles was about to dodge a pothole and was said to have lost control, and collided with the oncoming vehicle travelling to Ado-Ekiti.

Confirming the incident, the Sector Commander, FRSC in Ekiti State, Olusola Joseph, who refuted the claim that 19 persons had died, revealed that the number of passengers that occupied the two vehicles was 17.

The Sector Commander clarified that seven passengers lost their lives and the victims had been deposited in the morgue.

Joseph warned motorists against overspeeding, which he described as the reason for unwarranted carnages on Nigerian roads, by strictly observing traffic safety rules and regulations.

In a related development, the state police command has threatened to arrest and prosecute drivers flouting traffic rules across the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Abutu Sunday in a statement on Thursday expressed regret over the rising occurrences of road accidents in the state, noting these accidents had been traced to disobedience to traffic rules.

The PPRO said, “An analysis of this data shows that the main causes of these road accidents are speed violation, wrongful overtaking, light/sign violation, dangerous driving, tyres bursting, bad vehicle/motor maintenance culture, lack of proper driving education, driving under the influence, overloading and fatigue.

” In view of this, the Command shall emplace tougher control measures to check improper and reckless driving. Members of the public, especially motorists/motorcycle riders are, therefore, enjoined to avoid reckless driving, overspeeding, driving against traffic lights/signs, one-way driving, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other traffic offences to avoid arrest and prosecution.

“While the Command command will continue to prioritize the safety of lives and properties of the good people of Ekiti State state, citizens are kindly advised to be acquainted with the traffic rules and strictly abide by them to avoid any untoward incident.”

