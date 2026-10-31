One feared dead, dozens injured in Katsina political violence

A fierce political clash involving supporters of the Katsina State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and alleged opposition party supporters has claimed the life of one person, with dozens of others injured.

The incident happened on Saturday, October 31, 2026, in Yankara, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, when some angry youths in the village blocked Governor Dikko Umar Radda’s convoy, which was heading to Faskari town for a political campaign.

Eyewitnesses and residents of Yankara, who narrated the cause of the clash, said it was a coincidence that the governor’s convoy was passing through the village while a procession of children celebrating Maulud was also on the highway.

They said some APC youths jumped out of their vehicles to control the crowd and ensure the convoy had a safe passage, a move they said angered opposition party supporters standing by the roadside.

A Nigerian Tribune correspondent in Katsina, who spoke with Saleh Bala, one of the residents of Yankara, gathered that after the governor’s vehicle had passed through the village, some youths began shouting and chanting, “Ba mu yi,” meaning “We are not supporting.”

According to the account, some APC supporters in the convoy allegedly engaged the youths, who were said to be opposition supporters, in a fierce fight, leading to the death of one person.

“Many people were injured as the APC political thugs used sticks, knives and machetes during the scuffle. They looted shops, POS centres and mobile phone charging centres,” Saleh said.

“It’s alleged that the APC thugs, whom we realised were well prepared for this eventuality, broke into people’s houses, where they destroyed properties.

“They destroyed innocent people’s cars and properties. The car you see that has been set on fire is an APC campaign vehicle. So many cars in the convoy were also damaged. It’s unfortunate,” Malam Saleh said.

It would be recalled that a similar incident happened just three days ago in the Malumfashi area of Katsina State when Governor Dikko Umar Radda’s convoy was heading to Funtua, where he kicked off his re-election campaign.

The APC condemned what it described as the attack in Malumfashi, while the police also announced the arrest of 14 people in connection with the incident.

However, as of the time of filing this report, neither the party nor the police had commented on the latest political clash in Yankara.