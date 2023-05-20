HID, a global leader in trusted identity solutions, has announced its participation in the 2023 ID4Africa, Booth #H2-45, to demonstrate the latest innovations in document design, biometric technologies and secure issuance solutions that are changing the game when it comes to design, security, enrolment, authentication and verification.

This year, ID4Africa takes place in Nairobi, Kenya, between May 22 and 25, at the Edge Convention Centre.

ID4Africa is a non-governmental organisation dedicated to assisting African nations develop and strengthen public and technical systems for identity-related solutions and applications to serve the development and humanitarian action.

There are some 500 million people in sub-Saharan Africa without any form of official identification and, with HID’s solutions, African governments will have the tools needed to issue secure, official IDs, drivers licenses and passports, thus allowing citizens to prove their identities and access essential services like healthcare, education, and finance. Throughout the years, HID has delivered vital identification solutions to citizens in Tanzania, Morocco, Angola, and several other countries in the region.

With more than 30 years of experience knowledge, expertise and local partnerships HID’s trusted identities solutions showcased at the show will include:

Award-Winning Document Design – Robust, award-winning document designs that store the holder’s biometric data, colour portrait and HID’s exclusive Mirage™ technology—which combines five methods of security—make documents extremely difficult to reproduce, as well as HID Safelink, a new hinge feature designed for maximum security.

Colin Howell, HID’s Senior Security Designer, will speak on “The Power of Design in Enhancing Credential Value” and share HID’s design journey to create exceptional passport designs that meet customers’ needs in today’s digital world.

Secure, Streamlined and Personalised Government ID Issuance – Polycarbonate has already been adopted by many governments for use in passport data pages, but now it is increasingly being sought out for national ID cards and driver’s licenses as well—thanks to its extreme durability and opportunity to integrate multiple security features, including laser engraving.

HID will be showcasing, for the first time, a new self-service kiosk that allows citizens to customize their own credentials, as well as a new laser engraving system capable of etching permanent and secure multi-faceted security elements into identification cards with unprecedented ease and speed.

Biometric enrollment and authentication – Using a person’s unique biometric traits—fingerprints or faces—biometrics deliver the most reliable identity assurance because they can’t be lost, stolen or shared. Biometric authentication solutions are ideal to fast-track background checks, optimise border security and streamline voter registration, among other use cases.

Recognized as a global leader in biometric authentication by Frost & Sullivan, HID will be showcasing its award-winning biometric technologies, including fingerprint readers, thumbprint and palm scanners, facial recognition and a Livescan jump kit.





