Can you just imagine watching a football match inside a stadium and having fun in looking at your team scoring goals and suddenly you are distracted by the sound of a train passing right in front of you in the stadium?

Such is the spectacle at a football stadium in a country in Europe where a rail track was builf close to the spectators stand with train passing on a regular basis while matches are being played in the stadium.

In Slovakia, a football team known as team TJ Tatran Čierny Balog have a strong claim to the strangest as its pitch lies to the side of a railway track, with a stand on the other side of it. Trains continue to use the line every time, even whenever matches are being played inside the stadium.

According to the Independent of UK, the movement of the trains does not affect matches as players continue to ply their trade on the field while the spectators have two things to watch—-the soccer artistry and the movement of trains on the track in front of them.

According to reports, Cierny Balog Stadium was built sometime during the 1980s, at a time when the old railway was not in use anymore. It’s unclear why the municipality chose that exact location to build a football stadium, but for an entire decade, the train tracks passing through it were just part of the decor.

Things however changed in the early 1990s when a group of Slovakian enthusiasts started repairing the train tracks. In 1992, it was officially reopened as a heritage railway for tourists and since then, trains have been passing while matches continues to be played.

Cierny Balog is believed to be the only stadium in the world with an active railway track passing straight through it while players try to ignore the train and its powerful whistling signal during matches, just as in the stand, some spectators wave to the train, while others try to keep their focus on the game, supporting their teams.