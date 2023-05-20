A wife fulfills our wishes as her dream. A girlfriend wants to fulfill her demands as a compulsory duty.

A wife loves us freely without being selfish. A girlfriend pretends to love us totally.

When a wife demands something and we forget to attend to it, she says, “Don’t worry. Next time, do it”; but a girlfriend will get mad at you.

When it is getting late and we haven’t arrived home, our wives get worried and want to know what is happening to us. But a girlfriend pretends to care, especially when we are in her presence.

A wife first asks about our welfare, but a girlfriend first asks about her gifts.

A wife makes God to be happy with us, but girlfriends make God to be unhappy with us.

A wife helps us, prays for us and saves us from many evils; but a girlfriend engages us in many evils.

A wife loves us even in the worst times of our life, but a girlfriend will leave us in the lurch.

A wife tries her best to understand our mistakes and problems, but a girlfriend doesn’t.

A wife is always ready to do anything for us, but not girlfriends.





A wife is our permanent lover, but girlfriends are temporary.

A wife helps us to make heaven, but girlfriends help us to get to hell fire!

So, dear husband, love your wife as she deserves it.