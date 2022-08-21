Hi-speed bounces back, set to engage fans with new songs

It has been two years since fast-rising singer and songwriter, Dauda Suleiman, otherwise known as Hi-speed lost his music partner to the cold hands of death, but his music career has continued to thrive.

The singer admitted that the death of his former partner, Abdulrazak Idris left him shattered for months as he could not bring himself to terms with his demise, adding that it was a difficult time for him and his music career.

But two years have since passed and Suleiman who has worked with top Nigerian music acts including Peruzi, Zulezoo, Bracket, Ice Prince, Jumabee appears to have shed the toga of bereavement with his decision to put his music back on track. Months back, he released his Extended Play (EP), ‘Everything Good’, and as the title implied, the singer informed his fans he has indeed bounced back.

Describing his comeback as divine, he said “After the dark night comes sunshine that gives hope and a better life. I am happy that music helped me to get over the dark times that almost buried my career as the demise of my partner took a big part of me away.”

In the grieving moment, he was silently working and paying close attention to his craft and telling his team to get everything ready for the release of his EP. Living true to his promise, Hi-Speed has been making his remarkable impact in the music industry as he keeps delighting fans with songs from his EP.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We will be using Tinubu’s O lu’le, emi lo kan, eleyi for politics — Obasanjo

NIGERIA’S former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has introduced new vocabulary into the nation’s political discourse….

Oyo Council Of Obas Backs Makinde’s Second-Term Bid

THE second term bid of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State received a massive boost on Friday, as the Council of Obas in the state declared its support for the governor, stating that the good works being done by the administration across the state should continue beyond 2023.…..

5 Software Applications You Should Master To Be Effective In The Corporate World

There are new software applications that individuals in the corporate world are expected to have mastery of as the world is evolving on a daily basis, and the required skills for individuals interested in or working in the corporate world have also evolved. These software applications have been developed to help make work in the corporate world easier, more effective and more efficient…

How To Minimise Disagreements When Planning A Wedding

A lot of effort goes into planning a wedding. From the choice of event centres to the choice of the bride and groom’s wears, to the picking a colour for invited guests to the decision on the meals to be served for the day, and so on.…