‘Here, it is compulsory for all our students to have skills’

Back in our student days, we dreamt of this school becoming a university. That dream has come true. We now have professors, proper academic placement. This is a road worth celebrating.”

That was ecstatic Professor Samuel Akintunde, the acting vice chancellor of the Adeyemi Federal University of Education, who has not only witnessed the transformation of his dear alma mater to a frontline university of education in Nigeria, but is actually now at the helm of it.

Indeed, it is a feat worth celebrating, as even a casual visitor to the institution cannot miss the signs. Road infrastructure upgrade, including opening up of previously uncharted areas; new buildings, and massive library equipment are just a few of the telltale signs: Adeyemi Federal University of Education is being primed for its new status as an autonomous university.

A team of six assessors from the National Universities Commission, one of many such teams that had visited the institution in recent times, were effusive in their commendation: Adeyemi is ready for its new role.

Previously known as Adeyemi College of Education, this 60-year-old institution for several years had offered degree programmes in affiliation to the Obafemi Awolowo University.

Adeyemi College of Education (as it then was) was established in 1963 and formally commenced operations on 22 May 1964, named after Canon M. C. Adeyemi, one of the earliest educationists in Yorubaland, in recognition of his immense contribution to educational development in the then Ondo Province.

It eventually metamorphosed into a first class College of Education in Nigeria and in the West Africa sub-region. However, it was not until 2022 that it was finally granted its autonomous status as a federal university of education under the leadership of Prof. Samuel Akintunde.

The NUC visiting team expressed deep admiration for what they observed was an impressive infrastructure development.

“We’ve gone around and seen a lot of what has been done. This morning, I took a walk towards the oil mill and met Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, the Director of Works, with whom I shared my observations.

“The team was highly impressed with the level of infrastructure development and has asked me to convey our commendation,” the team leader had said.

He also wondered: “Infrastructure development at this level suggests deliberate planning. Were you already preparing for (Adeyemi) to become a university?”

To this, the acting vice chancellor said: “An administrator who is forthright and forward-looking should expect development and act proactively. When I assumed office, I had a clear vision and prioritised it.”

According to Professor Akintunde, at the time he assumed office, approximately 70% of the road network within the institution was unpaved, which he considered unsuitable for a tertiary institution.

“You moved around in mud and dust. That wasn’t befitting of a university environment,” he said. So he embarked on massive road construction/rehabilitation – which the NUC team described as a rarity, both in quality and scope, even among established public institutions in the country today.

Beyond roads, however, Professor Akintunde pointed to the state of the institution’s library.

“The main library was constructed over 50 years ago and could no longer adequately serve modern students. It became necessary to expand both the size and the facilities to meet current academic demands,” he said.

He noted that preparing for university status was not merely about titles but about creating an environment that reflects the values and standards of higher education.

AFUED has embarked on a massive academic restructuring and expansion plan, positioning itself for its new role as a forward-looking federal institution ready to compete on the global.

For this, Professor Akintunde noted that the construction of a new, modern library is a critical first step, adding that “it was necessary to expand our library base to match current academic demands.”

In line with its new status, AFUED has also begun restructuring its academic model from schools to faculties. The first visible sign of this transformation is the iconic Faculty of Education Building, which is being expanded to include two new blocks of 20 offices each, both nearing completion.

“Once these two buildings are completed, the Faculty of Education will be fully established, allowing us to move on to restructure other parts of the institution into full faculties,” the vice chancellor explained.

The administration is currently considering six faculties: Faculty of Education, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Management and Social Sciences, Faculty of Vocational and Technical Education, Faculty of Agriculture, and Faculty of Science.

Additionally, plans are underway to establish a Faculty of Computing and Computer Science to meet rising demand for digital skills.

In terms of academic programmes, the institution has also recorded significant progress. AFUED has got approval for 49 degree programmes from the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Newly introduced programmes include Computer Science, Accounting, Arabic, Music, Political Science, Theatre Arts, Microbiology, and Biochemistry

“These programmes are not just proposed; they have been fully approved by the NUC. And according to our academic plan, also approved by the NUC, we expect to offer up to 88 programmes within the next five years,” Professor Akintunde said.

AFUED is also considering the development of surrounding communities through inclusive education models. In response to a proposal regarding community-based academic services, the acting vice chancellor acknowledged the importance of part-time programmes and internship initiatives.

To fully position the new university as a solution-driven institution, AFUED has put in place programmes that go beyond traditional academic pursuits. One such initiative is the Entrepreneurship and Vocational Development (EVD) Centre, established shortly after the acting vice chancellor assumed duties. This centre ensures all students acquire practical, income-generating skills before graduation.

“It is compulsory for all students to learn a skill and be certified in it before they graduate. From catering, agriculture, electricals, to hospitality management—our goal is to produce job creators, not just job seekers.”

Beyond academic programmes, AFUED is also working to impact communities across the state through outreach programmes and skills training, including part-time and community-integrated modules.

The university has also established the College of Technology, a vocational institution currently operating within the campus but with plans for infrastructure expansion.

Registered under the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), the college offers specialized training in software and hardware engineering.

On agricultural development, he acknowledged the limitations of the university’s land—some of which is swampy and in need of drainage, but spoke of ongoing efforts to cultivate palm trees and make productive use of the land.

Professor Akintunde also spoke of challenges on AFUED’s way to attaining its current status, acknowledging the backing of the Federal Government, particularly through Tertiary Education Trust Fund.

“Without funds, even the best vision cannot survive. But through TETFund interventions, we’ve been able to achieve a lot.”

Apart from TETFund support, the university has also leveraged its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to execute several major projects—including the construction of a new hall at the Staff School, renovation of hostels, and the repair of internal roads.

While new road construction was carried out with TETFund grants, the older roads were rehabilitated using IGR, reflecting a commitment to both sustainability and resourcefulness.

The university also acknowledges notable personalities, including the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu after whom a lecture hall has been named: the Remi Tinubu Lecture Hall stands as a symbol of her past contribution.

The university plans to confer on her an honorary Doctor of Science Education during its maiden convocation, in recognition of her service to education and humanity.

This award, Professor Akintunde noted, is a strategic move to deepen relationships with influential stakeholders and attract more philanthropic and developmental contributions to the university.

Has the university received any support from its community and other philanthropists? Akintunde acknowledged that AFUED had benefited from strong community support, particularly from the Oshimaye Council, whose intervention was critical when the university needed funds for NUC resource verification and had exhausted all internal funds.

“It would have been a financial crime to divert funds from TETFund for that purpose,” he explained, “but the community stepped in, and we later refunded them after over a year.”

AFUED is also considering launching a Development Fund to create a long-term financial support base for major institutional projects.

The vice chancellor also spoke of plans for the future, including launching its postgraduate school by the 2027/2028 academic session, but which time it hopes the university hopes to have graduated its first set of bachelor degree holders, in keeping with the NUC regulations.

“Postgraduate education has always been part of our vision. We are only waiting for the right time and procedural green light to commence,” he affirmed.

Professor Akintunde describes his steady ascendancy in the institution (from lecturer, to a union leader, deputy provost and now VC) as divine.

“When I reflect on that question, I truly believe it’s divine. It wasn’t by personal design or strategic planning—it was purely divine.

“At some point, I realized maybe this was my threshold—a platform to launch into greater heights. Since the College of Education didn’t award professorships, I began my PhD so I could leave. But despite finishing it, every opportunity outside was met with disappointment. Even when I attempted a university sabbatical, I was turned down again. All signs pointed me back here. It was divine.

“Then unionism came: from secretary to chairman, then deputy provost, and eventually provost. None of it was planned. Each step simply unfolded. Now, I know I’ll retire here. That’s God’s plan, not mine.”

And what lessons has his journey through the institution taught him?

“Being both a student and a lecturer here makes me a bridge—I see from the inside and outside. The journey from student life to leadership has equipped me with enough experience to succeed in this divine assignment. I’ve seen people rise and fall. Those lessons guide me to avoid their mistakes and take wiser decisions. That experience helps me every day in this role.”

Which of his achievements does he consider the most significant?

“All my achievements are meaningful, but reaching this point with the university stands out. Back in our student days, we dreamt of this school becoming a university. That dream has come true. We now have professors, proper academic placement. This is a road worth celebrating.

“Still, I don’t see it as my achievement. Without the good people around me—my lieutenants—it wouldn’t have been possible. I’m not the one running the Information and Public Relations Office or the Registry; it’s the hardworking people there. But whatever they do well reflects on me as the chief executive.

“It’s not because I’m special—it’s because I’ve been blessed with amazing people around me. And for that, I’m deeply grateful to God.”