‘My wife denied me sex, sent sexy messages to other men’

•He starves me, our children; sleeps with other women —Wife

A 36 year old man of Lusaka’s Chelston area has complained to the Lusaka Boma Local Court, Zambia, about the sex drought that has characterised his marriage.

According to Zambia Observer, Best Bwanga told the court his wife, Phelliny Hamainza, 37, denied him sex on the pretext that she was having her menstrual period for two consecutive weeks.

Best said, to his amazement, during the period he was denied sex, Phelliny chatted with other men on the social media telling them how horny she felt.

“I found a chat in her phone with a man she calls her business partner which read ‘I am horny.’ But she refuses to give me sex saying she is on her menstrual period,” Best said.

Best stated this when the court gave him an opportunity to react to a matter in which Phelliny sued to divorce him for not supporting the family in any way.

She told the court that her husband was no longer interested in providing for the family, adding that all that did was to run after anything in skirt.

Best and Philliny have been married for five years and have two children, aged two and four years

“When we got married, he used to provide for the family. He, however, stopped and I am the only one supporting the family. His job is to sleep with different women,” Philliny stated.

But Best countered her, saying the main reason for their differences was that she was cheating on him.

He stressed that Philliny was fond of having phone conversations which send any man into sexual fantasy.

In passing judgment, Justice Martha Tembo dissolved their marriage on grounds that its foundation was weak.

She noted that Best should not have moved in to live with Philliny after being chased from his friend’s place.

Justice Tembo added that Best ought to have found a house to take Philliny as a wife, as opposed to being kept by a woman, later marry her and still remain in her house.

Justice Tembo ordered Best to compensate his wife with K10, 000, to be paid in monthly installments of K350, beginning next month-end, and child support of K500.