‘Here, food is more than sustenance’

It was a hive of activities, in pomp and pageantry style, at the eighth edition of the three-day Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Food and Drink Festival that was held in Victoria Island, Lagos, last weekend.

The GTCO Food and Drink Festival, aimed at promoting enterprise, is an annual event, open to everyone for free, that connects businesses involved in the production and sale of food-related items to a cosmopolitan audience of food enthusiasts.

This year’s festival, themed ‘A shared experience’, highlighted how every meal tells a story — stories of culture, community, and tradition that unite people across generations and geographies.

In light of this, the organisers stated that food is not just food, which was why they were celebrating everything food — every bite that tells the story of tradition and family, the hands that make it, the stories it carries, and the people it brings together.

Segun Agbaje, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GTCO Plc, described the festival as a celebration of Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity and entrepreneurial spirit, stressing that every meal shared at the festival is a reminder of Nigeria’s traditions and the universal language of food that connects everyone.

“Beyond the festivities, the festival reflects our commitment to supporting local enterprise — creating a free business platform where food retailers can connect with consumers, share their unique offerings, and take meaningful steps toward growth and long-term sustainability,” Agbaje said.

The event, which featured 204 free retail stalls, a series of master classes, and many exhibitions, was massively attended by the young and the old, including secondary school students across Lagos. Some of the schools that attended were Let it Shine Secondary School, Yaba; Change Maker Secondary School, Ago, Okota; Attahleel High School, Onikan, Lagos Island, among others.

With the street food vendors, cocktail makers, farmers’ market, pop-up restaurants, and indoor and outdoor food courts, participants of the festival had enough to eat and learn from.

Some of the major food and drinks prepared and sold at the festival included, but were not limited to, pizzas, barbecues, varieties of Nigerian and African delicacies, dry and packaged food, cocktails and cocktails, ice creams and handy snacks, wines and juices, and candies and desserts, among others.

Chefs, comprising five females and six males, and the countries they came from were Hiroo Nagahara (Japan), Gabriel Rodriguez (Mexico), Thomas Zacharias (India), Daniel Galmiche (France), Lorenzo Cogo (Italy), Lasheeda Perry (United States), Hardette Harris (United States), Tamra Patterson (United States), Tilewa Odedina (United States), Shalamar Lane (United States), and Cristian Duhalde (Chile).

The chefs, through the masterclasses, taught the participants how to prepare pizza, jambalaya, jollof, cream puff and eclairs, BBQs, and many local and international cuisines that reflected diverse cultures and traditions.

Some of the chefs delivered talks on the right food to eat, African flavours for healthy living, and Indian, Spanish, Italian cuisines, etc.

Some of the participants, who spoke to the press, expressed their gratitude to GTCO for connecting them to a wide range of chefs, food experts, and vendors who have given them a new culinary experience. Some added that they have learnt how to make some exotic food and drinks, and also enjoyed some cuisines they had not seen or heard about before.

On the other hand, some of the vendors, while commending the organisers, said that their businesses and brands have received a boost because of the festival.

The festival was an avenue for food experts to share insights and wisdom in the global food and drink sector; for food entrepreneurs, it was a hub of ideas and an opportunity to explore the latest culinary trends; and for food lovers, it was a vibrant atmosphere to celebrate shared passion and delve into a world of flavour.

In a nutshell, for everyone who graced the event, it was a weekend to rekindle foodie passions, explore tasty delights, boost cooking skills, and experience the mixology magic.

GTCO, in the course of the festival, out of generosity, gave out many gifts and shopping vouchers ranging from N10,000 – N25,000 to many people who answered correctly some questions, participated in a game, or successfully carried out some activities through its banking app.

The organiser, during the closing ceremony, described those who graced the festival as the success behind the three-day event. They added that every bit they savoured, every dish they explored, and every connection they made with the vendors, chefs, masterclass facilitators, and the bank has helped to honour the spirit of enterprise that defines Nigeria’s vibrant culinary scene.

GTCO added that the participants were the reason the festival, since its inception eight years ago, has transformed into a cornerstone of culinary innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Together, we have proven that food is more than sustenance — it is a celebration of community, culture, heritage, creativity, relentless dedication, and the boundless ingenuity of Africa’s food entrepreneurs,” they added.

The organiser stated that though this edition of the festival was successful, the 2026 edition promises a better experience.