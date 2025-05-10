Ajadi alerts FG to deplorable state of Lagos International Airport

Travellers at Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, were on Saturday left sweating and visibly distressed as poor ventilation, non-functional air conditioners, and a lack of fans turned the terminal into an uncomfortable waiting ground for both local and international passengers.

Among the affected travellers was Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a renowned advocate for good governance and 2023 presidential candidate under the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), who was en route to Singapore.

He described the situation as “a national embarrassment.”

Speaking to journalists shortly before his departure, Ambassador Ajadi lamented the decaying infrastructure at Nigeria’s busiest international airport and called on the federal government and Ministry of Aviation to urgently address the situation.

“This airport is supposed to be a symbol of our national pride and a gateway into the heart of Nigeria,” Ajadi said. “Yet what I experienced today is not only disappointing but shameful. The lack of air conditioning, no working fans, and poor treatment of passengers is unacceptable—especially for a country seeking foreign investment and global recognition.”

He noted that the terminal was overcrowded, with no functioning ventilation systems, leaving passengers drenched in sweat and visibly frustrated. Several foreign nationals and Nigerian citizens alike expressed dismay at the uncomfortable conditions, which they described as unbefitting of an international gateway.

Ajadi further highlighted that the travelator—a moving walkway that helps transport passengers through the terminal—is not functioning. He also pointed out that the baggage carousel, where passengers collect their checked luggage, was emitting an abnormal and disturbing noise, raising concerns over maintenance and safety standards.

“The experience visitors have at our international airport shapes their perception of the entire country—socially, economically, and politically,” he emphasized. “If this is what they meet at the entry point, what impression are we giving the world?”

Ajadi stressed that an airport is more than a transit hub—it is a national mirror that reflects the country’s priorities, influences investor confidence, and affects tourism and international diplomacy.

The MMIA, commissioned in the late 1970s and once considered a symbol of Nigerian modernity, has long suffered from poor maintenance, obsolete equipment, and inconsistent power supply. In 2022, the federal government inaugurated a new terminal constructed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), but many existing facilities remain in a dilapidated condition.

Ambassador Ajadi also alleged unprofessional conduct by some airport staff, citing impolite treatment, poor coordination, and a lack of assistance to travellers, which further dents the reputation of the airport.

He urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and the current Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo SAN, to prioritize airport renovation as a matter of national pride and economic urgency.

“Nigeria deserves better. Our airports should reflect the hopes and aspirations of our people—not remind us of decades of infrastructural decay. The federal government must act now—this is beyond politics; it is about national dignity,” Ajadi reiterated.

As one of Africa’s largest economies and most populous nations, Nigeria’s international airports serve as critical entry points for global visitors. Without urgent reforms and infrastructural upgrades, stakeholders fear that Nigeria risks continued reputational damage and a loss of international opportunities.