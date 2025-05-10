Is this gonorrhoea?

I recently had an unprotected sexual intercourse with a new girlfriend. Now I have discharge from my penis accompanied with painful urination which have not improved despite the use of some antibiotics which I purchased from a nearby chemist. Kindly help me.

Dennis (by SMS)

Yes. The history and presentation resemble Gonorrhoea. However, self -treatment should be avoided as soon as possible. Rather, the penile discharge should be subjected to a Laboratory test in order to confirm the specific organism responsible for the infection as well as the specific drug for the treatment. Culture is the most common diagnostic test for Gonorrhea.

Specific culture of a swab from the site of infection is the gold standard for diagnosis at all potential sites of gonococcal infection. Cultures are particularly useful when the clinical diagnosis is unclear, when a failure of treatment has occurred, when contact tracing is problematic, and when legal questions arise.