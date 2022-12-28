2023: APC, PDP are dead political parties — Kwankwaso

The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso has disclosed that some politicians were not ashamed to mortgage their future ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Dr Kwankwaso, however, condemned his supporters who left NNPP for other parties in the State, adding that “whoever leaves NNPP is only condemning himself, it’s a pity”.

He urged the electorate to refresh their minds over the maladministration of the PDP and APC, saying “PDP and APC are dead political parties to offer if elected in 2023”.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Gusau, Zamfara state capital, Kwankwaso declared that, both the presidential candidates of PDP and APC were promising to continue with what their parties have done Nigerians.

According to him, Nigerians are living witness to the corruption and insecurity cases that ravaged the PDP and APC administrations and that is what their candidates were assuring Nigerians to continue with.

He urged the electorate to look onward to try another option of electing the NNPP candidates with the blueprint of bringing positive change in the country.

Kwankwaso further revealed that NNPP had developed a blueprint for the development of the entire country, as well as stringent measures to end the current security challenge facing the country.

“In our blueprint, we look at all sectors of the economy and I recommend to every Nigerian to go through our blueprint.”

He recalled that, during the time he was minister of defence, military forces were properly used in handling security challenges even in other countries, talkless of local bandits overpowering well-trained soldiers.

“It’s shameful that APC-led Federal government has failed to tackle untrained bandits in the forest, upon the huge number of Military, Police, DSS and NSCDS and financial resources,” he added.

He stated that the electorate in the northern states where people were being killed on daily basis contemplating electing PDP or APC should go for a psychiatric test.

“How can a sensible person, upon all the daily killings and kidnapping of their relations approve the continuation of these bad acts by electing PDP or APC candidates,” he added.

The NNPP Presidential promised to create job opportunities for the teeming youths in the country and as well as improve the educational standard.

“During my tenure as Governor of Kano state, I ensure that every child with University requirements attended University education both within and overseas,” he added.





He urged the electorate to vote for NNPP to have proper and rightful Leadership.

“APC and PDP are all dead, those supporting them want to use the opportunity and create more wealth for themselves.”