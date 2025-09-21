You need to be healthy, so do your eyelashes. It protects the eyes from dust, particles, and debris.

They are also sensitive to touch, which makes you blink immediately if any particles come closer to your eyes. Healthy eyelashes are the ones hydrated, clean, and free from constant touch.

Below are the healthy ways to grow eyelashes:

1. Take a break from mascara

One of the crucial ways to grow healthy eyelashes is to always take a break from mascara from time to time. Sincerely, mascara enhances the beauty of eyelashes but can be very overwhelming when it becomes too much. Hair follicles can stop growing lashes. You can even experience itchiness and dryness.

2. Don’t touch it

You shouldn’t be touching your lashes or scrubbing them too hard while washing. Doing this invites bacteria and can cause friction on the lash line. Rubbing your eyes with your finger(s) can also lead to breakage, scantiness, or short eyelashes. It will definitely take time to grow back.

3. Maintain a healthy diet

A healthy diet is also one of the effective ways to grow your lashes. Certain nutrients can promote healthy growth, stronger and fuller eyelashes. You need to start taking fish, greens, avocados, and almonds – they can help.

4. No lash glue

Lash glues can cause harm because they contain cyanoacrylate and formaldehyde – ingredients not favourable to the eyes and skin. In other words, using lash glue all the time reduces your lashes gradually and poses a health risk.

5. Always hydrate

Hydration can keep your lashes healthy. They would grow stronger and longer. This means your body needs to be always hydrated. Drink enough water every day.

6. Keep your lashes clean

You need to prevent your lashes and the skin around your eyes from bacteria. Wear makeup that is easy to remove or wash with a cleanser. Your eyes are a delicate area, you don’t have to scrub so hard. You can also use a cotton pad or a soaked cloth to wipe your eyes to get rid of the makeup. In addition, brush your lashes to keep them straight and untangled.