Have faith? Act faith!

AS we march into a new month today, let us call attention to the importance of having faith in God. Life is full of challenges; that is true. The troubles of life can often appear intimidating and overwhelming; that is also true. However, have we thought about the possibilities that lie ahead of us if only we can believe in our God? Today, think about the divine possibilities in your life, and decide to have faith in God more than ever before.

There is a way in which challenges of life, especially setbacks or calamities, tend to eat up, eat away or consume our faith. When things were going well for Job, and everything was rosy, his family joined him to worship God. When trouble came, however, his wife nagged and nagged that he should deny God. She said to her God-fearing husband, “Curse God and die!” (Job 2:9)

When defeat, pain, or sorrow come our way, we tend to ask “Why?”

“Why did God allow this to happen to me?”

In fact, “Why SHOULD God allow this to happen to me?”

Yet, some of those ugly or unpleasant situations are the raw materials that God needs to make our lives to glorify His name. It is out of those tests which we face that God will bring out powerful testimonies that will glorify His name. That is why, when things go tough or rough, the child of God must remain steadfast in his faith. When the future looks so bleak that you don’t even know where to put your foot for the very next step, you must learn to sing “Because He lives…” The songwriter wrote:

Because he lives, I can face tomorrow

Because he lives, all fear is gone

Because I know, he holds my future

My life is worth a living just because he lives

He did not say there will not be problems. See what He told us in John 16: 33,

John 16:33 These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.

It takes absolute faith in God to remain cheerful when things are not going for us. And painfully, when we lose our peace because of our problems, we cannot do anything productive. We cannot do anything positive. Meanwhile, when you read through Hebrews chapter 11, what you see there is that great people of old had faith in God, and they did something that demonstrated that they had faith. Hebrews 11:8-9 says of Abraham:

Hebrews 11:8-9 By faith Abraham, when he was called to go out into a place which he should after receive for an inheritance, obeyed; and he went out, not knowing whither he went. By faith he sojourned in the land of promise, as in a strange country, dwelling in tabernacles with Isaac and Jacob, the heirs with him of the same promise:

Fear causes inertia. Faith ignites motion – motion in a positive direction.

