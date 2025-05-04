Day Nigeria stood still for Pa Adebanjo

In life and even in death, Pa Samuel Ayodele Adebanjo remained a man of the people: a fighter of their cause and a defender of their rights. So, it is not unusual to see people troop out in large numbers to celebrate his life and pay him their last respects after he took a bow on February 14. There has never been a dull moment since activities lined up for his final interment kick-started and it was never a surprise, therefore, that all the events put together to celebrate the departed Afenifere leader were well attended by the high, the mighty and everyday people. That was the situation on Wednesday, the day of tribute and service of songs, held at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos and it was similar on Friday at the wake, held in Isanya-Ogbo, Ijebu, near Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Baba’s hometown.

Isanya-Ogbo is a village which ordinarily would have been a sleepy location, but which has remained in the news with Baba Adebanjo’s relentless activism. He hosted several meetings of Afenifere in the town and drew notable faces to that location. He made it almost a political Mecca of some sorts, as leaders of Afenifere had continued to hold strategic meetings in his Ogbo-Ijebu home.

On Saturday, May 3, 2025, the stage was set for Pa Adebanjo’s eternal home journey at the St. Phillips Anglican Church, Isanya, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State. The large turnout was typical, just like all the other events and the tiny road leading to the interior Isanya-Ogbo-Ijebu felt the weight of the heavy vehicular presence, the type it last felt on Baba’s 95th birthday in 2023 and five years earlier during the thanksgiving service of his 90th birthday. From former President Olusegun Obasanjo to the governors of Ogun, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Oyo, Seyi Makinde and Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the church hall screamed for more space it could not manufacture. Organisers of the burial had set out canopies around the church premises to accommodate the overflow from the main auditorium. And the hall directly opposite the church had equally been converted to an emergency auditorium, but the ever-surging crowd continued to trouble the gates, causing lots of pushing and shoving with security operatives.

Convoy drivers also had a tough time trying to position their vehicles in line of protocol and to enable the top dignitaries to alight close to the church entrance. Onlookers were treated to lots of advanced driving lessons as the drivers maneuvered the little space in front of the church. Men and women in shades of blue thronged the church premises, battling with the security operatives to gain entrance. In fact, a gate had to be erected at the start of the road leading to the Church and Pa Adebanjo’s home; an effort by the security operatives to curtail vehicular movement around the place and enforce the adopted code for entry—you must be in one of the adopted blue attires. So, we were treated to all shades of colour blue, from a mix of royal blue to navy blue, sky blue to sapphire and periwinkle and others.

All types of blue Ankara designs took over the stage. You cannot but notice the men of power and authority all arriving, many of them political students and children of Pa Adebanjo. Former governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Daniel, was on hand in the church auditorium, just as he had equally attended the other events set out to celebrate the elder statesman. He is a member of the elite burial committee, which was put in place by Pa Adebanjo himself. You also had the immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, leaders of ethnic nationality groups, including Afenifere chieftains from Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Lagos and Ekiti, as well as Kwara and Kogi states. President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Senator John Azuta Mbata; the Middle Belt Forum, led by its President Porgu Bitrus; the Ohanaeze in Lagos; Pan-Niger Delta Forum and the Southern Kaduna Peoples Forum, all made their presence felt at the event. The Southern Kaduna Forum was represented by leaders of its Lagos State chapter, whose chairman, Hon. John Bawa and general secretary, Comrade Peter Sunday Kazza, had noted in their tribute that “Pa Adebanjo was an extraordinary individual, who left an incredible mark on our community. His selfless contributions, tireless efforts and unwavering dedication inspired countless individuals and transformed our communities in different ways.”

Rt. Revd. Dr. Peter Rotimi Oludipe, the Diocesan of the Ijebu Anglican Diocese, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, who presided over the burial programme, had words for every category of worshippers on the day. He asked the children to continue to remember Isanya-Ogbo-Ijebu, as, according to him, they must build on the legacy of Pa Adebanjo who had placed the town on the global map. He also told the citizens to always readily play their part in the search for good governance, just as he asked the leaders to always do that which is right with the power God has blessed them with. The Oyo State chapter of Afenifere, which earlier set out a unique celebration for Pa Adebanjo, had noted in its message that the late nationalist was an enigma, “a rugged fighter for principle, justice and fairness. He preached and practiced these virtues till he breathed his last air. He fought for egalitarian Nigeria where justice, progress and good life for all will reign. He was fearless in the face of tyranny and bad governance.”

Besides gathering to celebrate Pa Adebanjo, his death also united Nigeria and the Afenifere in many ways. Just as the ethnic nationality groups gathered to attend the events in his honour as well as the burial service, the crack that appeared in the Afenifere before now was somewhat cemented as Pa Reuben Fasoranti sent heartfelt words in celebration of the man he endorsed as the Acting leader of the group years ago. In his glowing tribute, Fasoranti said that Pa Adebanjo lived an illustrious life. “He came and traversed our space when he was most needed and left his marks in the sands of time,” he said, adding that though Adebanjo had departed, he is never to be forgotten.

And aside the unity his death appears to have engendered in Afenifere, the states of the South-West were also united in celebrating the departed leader. While Oyo State described him as every inch a patriotic Nigerian, whose contributions to national developments can never be forgotten, Lagos State stated that “Adebanjo stood firm for justice and equity and fought for a progressive and better Nigeria.” The government of Osun State said it was celebrating “a life of impact and unwavering loyalty to progressive ideals,” adding that the late Afenifere leader left indelible marks in his tenacious quest for a restructured Nigeria and the institution of a federal state. The government of Ondo State reminded us of Adebanjo’s excellent journey in patriotism, just as Ogun State also chose to celebrate a staunch disciple of Chief Jeremiah Obafemi Awolowo, who never relented in speaking truth to power and defending the interests of the people. “His voice inspired generations, and his principles challenged us to be better,” the Ogun State government wrote in its special tribute to Pa Adebanjo.

Ekiti State also joined the fray by declaring Adebanjo a courageous leader who was unrelenting in his quest for a restructured Nigeria. Individuals, including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, former governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and former Ogun State governor Senator Daniel also lavished praise and special tributes to celebrate Pa Adebanjo. Atiku described him as “a formidable force and a fearless fighter for freedom for all,” while Fayemi described him as a man who did not only showcase leadership but one who “taught us lessons in integrity and loyalty to public good.” Daniel said Pa Adebanjo “fought for the enthronement of democracy, federalism and life more abundant for all.”

For Pa Adebanjo, the curtain had dropped and an Iroko, which stood tall with imposing height in the middle of the forest, is now lying straight on the forest floor. As Pa Adebanjo’s soul has gone to rest with his Maker, it is good night to a man who came, saw and won many battles for his generation and generations coming after.

