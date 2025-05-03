CAN endorses peace talks to combat insecurity in Middle Belt

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed strong support for ongoing peace initiatives aimed at curbing the rising insecurity in the Middle Belt region, particularly in Plateau, Benue, and Gombe states.

In a statement signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the Christian Apex body condemned the brutal attacks and persistent violence afflicting communities in the area and called for national unity in the pursuit of lasting peace.

CAN reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for the safety, security, and dignity of affected populations, stressing that it would not relent in seeking justice for victims of violence.

“We unequivocally reaffirm our steadfast commitment to advocating for their safety, security, and dignity. We will not relent in our pursuit of justice and lasting peace for all affected communities,” the statement said.

The Association urged Nigerians of all backgrounds, faiths, and professions to support peace efforts and avoid any actions that could escalate tensions.

CAN emphasised that open engagement and dialogue with stakeholders across ethnic and religious lines are essential to national cohesion.

“Any actions or statements that heighten tensions risk destabilising our nation,” the statement warned, adding that constructive dialogue remains the most viable path forward.

Highlighting its consistent stance against violence, CAN recalled its public condemnations of killings across Nigeria and its humanitarian interventions, including condolence visits and the distribution of relief materials in Plateau State.

The Christian body also appealed to citizens to refrain from spreading unverified information that could fuel division, urging a return to biblical values of love and peace.

CAN expressed readiness to engage in open dialogue with local and international stakeholders, including the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, represented by Ambassador Richard Mills.

It also endorsed platforms like the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) as crucial spaces for conflict resolution and peacebuilding.

“We will continue to collaborate with all parties to ensure the safety, security and well-being of all Nigerians, regardless of faith or ethnicity,” the statement concluded.