Take legal action against Sandra Duru, cybersecurity expert urges Senator Natasha

A cybersecurity expert, Dr Oludare Ogunlana, has advised Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to ignore the recent propaganda surrounding her and instead take legal action against Sandra Duru, who has been making accusations against her.

According to Dr Ogunlana, the drama surrounding Senator Natasha is “orchestrated” and “not organic,” designed to distract from the economic hardship facing Nigerians.

Ogunlana, in a statement on Sunday, believes that Sandra Duru is “parroting the script handed to her by Senator Godswill Akpabio.”

“Nigerians are not fools. We know when a political hit job is being staged,” Dr Ogunlana said.

He expressed support for Senator Natasha, citing her qualifications, service record, and vision for Nigeria.

Dr Ogunlana urged Senator Natasha to take legal action against Sandra Duru for defamation, stating that “when the dust settles, Akpabio will abandon her—like every puppet used and discarded.”

“Let’s not forget the Court of Appeal’s recent judgment that exposed how a professor helped Akpabio rig his way into the Senate. That same crooked machinery is now fueling this slander campaign using Sandra Duru — a woman with a dubious reputation, fake academic records, and no known positive contribution to Nigeria.

“Meanwhile, Senator Natasha has been busy with real work — empowering her people. She was almost blocked from visiting her constituency recently, but her triumphant welcome by her people told the real story. In less than a year, she has brought more development and hope to Kogi Central than many have in a full term. Natasha’s journey from the grassroots to the Senate is proof that a woman can rise in Nigerian politics with courage and character. Her legal qualifications are solid. Her service record is evident. And her vision for Nigeria is clear,” Ogunlana added.

