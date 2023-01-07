Harried Harry

IN his newly released book Spare, Britain’s Prince Harry continues his project of taking down the royal family. The 38-year-old crybaby speaks of a 2019 brawl during which his elder brother William had battered him following a dispute over his wife, Meghan. Williams had called Meghan ‘difficult’, ‘rude’ and ‘abrasive’ and he could not bear the outrage. Hear Harry the historian: “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace and he knocked me to the floor.” Notice the climate created here: Williams is the aggressor and Harry the recipient. These days, Harry doesn’t usually do things to people; it is people who do things to him. He is such a great gentleman, a rebel fighting Buckingham Palace’s racism, the son of an outsider (Diana) who married an outsider (Meghan) and wants equal treatment for all. Hogwash!

In an infamous interview aired in March last year, the prince and his wife had had a swell time in Santa Barbara County, California, telling their story to the American media mogul Oprah Winfrey. They took the “racist” royal family to the cleaners, exulting in their own goodness. Megan spoke of the stress she had practicing how to curtsy and her alarm when she was told that her forthcoming son, Archie, would not be given the title of prince. Saint Harry “saw history repeating itself,” and bolted before another Diana script was written. Meghan also had choice words for her father Thomas Markle, with whom she had reportedly cut ties after the royal wedding, and Harry declared that “she has no father.”

Harry and Meghan had announced their decision to step down from royalty in January 2020, become financially independent, and live quiet lives, but it was apparently only a gimmick. The crown had opened a one-year window in which they could change their minds, but they were were never going to budge. The royal defectors purchased a plush home in Montecito, California, where Winfrey and other Hollywood celebrities live. And as expected, their interview generated rave reviews, and was in fact nominated for series of awards which it never won. The couple were not paid for the interview but they had set up a buck-racking strategy.

Reacting to Harry’s explosive interview, William had said curtly: “We are very much not a racist family.” He may or may not respond to the latest attack, but the joke is on Harry who has increasingly sounded like a broken record. The Prince and Queen of Woke, Harry and his handbag of a wife ceaselessly harassed and barraged the old Queen, making a mockery of the royal family. Even when the Queen was mourning the departure of her husband Prince Phillip, they couldn’t be bothered, being villains and leaky mouths who sell family for cheap. My people say that whoever throws his home away has set up a hanging sack of suffering. Sad days lie ahead for Harry and Meghan.

A bad wife isn’t just a thorn in her husband’s flesh; she’s a family breaker. Buckingham has not known peace since Meghan Markle, who talks about her own father like he is a nonentity, found her way in. In their old age, Harry’s father and grandmother grew accustomed to grief over a wayward child. Poor King Charles! An otherwise promising young man has now been reduced to total wreckage by a wicked wife and each time he opens his mouth, he gives more ammunition to naysayers. You see, woke people are typically insane. They live in “safe spaces,” their own alternate world where nothing disturbs Bolshevik orthodoxy, and any form of reality check easily upturns their bubble. Harry will not be checked into a mental home any time soon but it will not be because he doesn’t need care; it will be because the woke world in which he has found a vocation thrives by insanity. It is a world in which asking where someone is originally from is treason. Harry is determined to take down Buckingham Palace but he forgets how badly he will be exposed to the elements should it go down

Wallowing in wealth, millionaire Harry and Meghan lamented to billionaire Winfrey how sad their lives had been, cutting a picture of entitled brats. Harry and Meghan have no use for the royal family beyond utilising them as props to prosperity, making fast bucks from depraved Americans who have so much cash to spare entertaining their ears with tales of British racism; the same Black Lives Matter morons who burn down cities to promote the right to abort Black babies. Like the Ibadan thugs who sing themselves into a police case, declaring with joyous pride: “Awa won la jo da Idi Arere ru!” (“We joined them to rid Idi Arere of peace!), Harry and Meghan do not know when silence is safety. They speak all the time and do so with bile, and you have to wonder what their real game plan is. Is it to exterminate members of the family or merely to set up a permanent pity party? They are so depraved that they do not see what seeking to destroy their family is doing to their horrible lives.

Harry wilfully divested himself of his royal inheritance but he lustfully hankers after the privileges. He and his monster of a wife cost taxpayers a fortune to protect, but sneered when enraged Britons protested the haemorrhage. They want to make a living badmouthing the throne, surrounded by clowns who do not know the value of money. As my people the Yoruba say, “we asked him to eat it, he said it’s full of bones. We asked him to throw it away, he says there’s some chunks of meat nestled within.” A totally confused trainwreck, Harry struck up a liaison with an ill-mannered American witch and threw his reasoning faculties into the sea. He has since been buried and his shell donated to wokedom, a real Jubril of Sudan. Some men sell off their inheritance because of the bosom of harlots.

Harry complains that Williams knocked him down (over Meghan, of course) but it is he and his woke wife who continue to act like drunk villains, harassing the family they claim to have left behind. Harry will never tell how he brought a Jezebel into Buckingham Palace. He is Saint Harry the harebrained clown in an international circus. What a buffoon! A DNA test might provide interesting results.

Warning: Nigerians should learn from the Harry-Meghan liaison and avoid a wedding with political vagabonds, extortionists, ex-convicts, drug dealers, and pen robbers as they head to the polls this year. The tears will be torrential.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE