A word of caution about infidelity

As I am saying happy New Year to our numerous readers on this platform, I also wish to sound a note of caution to us about infidelity. This becomes a worthy song as the first casualty of infidelity, came into limelight a few days ago. It is indeed a sad source of death in a new year. I think that the incident is a way to caution all married people to thread softly this year, with reference to infidelity. No matter how sweet the water of infidelity is, it will always leave a bitter taste in the mouth in the end. I think we owe ourselves as married people this bitter truth.

I spent a good number of time last year to address the issue of infidelity; ordinarily, my first write up in the new year would have been on a subject matter of rebuilding our marital relationship. But, when the news of a herbalist who died in a hotel room while engaging in a sexual bowl with a pastor’s wife hit the news stand, I became provoked to sound a note of caution to all married people on the issue of infidelity.

As stated earlier in this write up, infidelity should be avoided like a plague, because it’s an ill wind that blows no one any good.

The casualties of infidelity are enormous and massive. Over the years, we have witnessed series of married people being caught in the web of this dangerous game. Countless cases abound that were never recorded or didn’t hit the news stand. Yet, there is no denying the fact that infidelity is evil going by it outcomes. Such outcomes include the following:

Loss of lives: Many lives have been lost on the altar of infidelity. If death didn’t occur in the “slaughter slab” of it, it did in the fights between married couples, as it became an issue of conflict, back at home or on the street. What of those who died through abortion? Which ever way, death is one of the hazards of infidelity. The incident of a few days ago is a testament to this fact and it should serve as enough caution to all promiscuous married people. I believe strongly that infidelity doesn’t worth the trouble of it. Why should one risk death for such an affair? It doesn’t make sense. B

Loss of health: There is also the health hazards of infidelity that should be a restraining factor on married couples. Many spouses, especially wives, have fallen victims of sexually transmitted diseases, simply because of the extra marital affairs of their spouses. I remember the case of a naive wife who was made to pay for the treatment of STDs by her husband, who claimed she must have contacted it through public toilet in her office. Why should one jeopardize the life of his or her spouse and other family members, in some other cases, due to infidelity?

Broken Marriage: There are many marriages that have been destroyed through infidelity. Many people have come to discover that infidelity takes one farther than one may be prepared to go. Many things go on in infidelity such that the marriages of the participants have been destroyed. I am aware of a case in which the husband just abandoned the marriage, though he never bargained for that. Some spouses have lost their mind through heartbreak that landed them in psychiatric hospital. Children have had their future plans truncated by fathers who abandoned them in the family. The hazards are simply overwhelming.

Job or business misfortune: Infidelity could be financially draining on both sides, depending on the reasons of engagement by those involved. Many men had soiled their fingers in fraud, all because they wanted to meet the demands of their mistresses under strange circumstances. Businesses have also suffered misfortunes on the same account . Many others have put their careers or professions in jeopardy as a result of “losing their heads” in the adulterous affairs. A man confessed that in his own case, the mistress’s business became his number one priority, at the detriment of his own career, which became less attended to, by him.

The point I am making here is that married couples ought to work in harmony to defeat the monster of infidelity. A lot is at stake that is not worth the risk of infidelity. As married couples, we need to engage ourselves in the marriage in a way to minimize the temptations of getting involved with infidelity. If we work on ourselves to have a great marriage, infidelity will become the exception rather than the rule. This time of the year is the best time to make commitment to do the needful about making our marriages work better for the defeat of infidelity.

