Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and civil society groups staged a protest rally on Tuesday in Plateau State to express their displeasure over the economic hardship in the country.

Members of the organized labour in their hundreds trooped out and gathered as early as 9:45 am at the Secretariat junction flyover under the cover of the security agencies.

They carried placards with various inscriptions denouncing the economic policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration, which they claimed had brought untold hardship to the common man.

Addressing the newsmen shortly after the protest, the State Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Eugene Manji, said the protesters restricted themselves to the flyover because of the fragile security situation in that state, mostly to prevent the peaceful protest from being hijacked by hoodlums.

Comrade Manji said the economic policy of the present administration, especially the removal of subsidies and forex, has inflicted hardship on average Nigerians, adding that the hyperinflation in the country has made life unbearable for many, especially civil servants.

“When you look at the negative implicative effect of these policies on the economy in the country, you don’t need anybody to tell you because of the high prices of goods and services.

“Everybody is facing the harsh condition; parents, students, and children—everybody, including journalists, is feeling the pain. So you don’t need anybody to tell you once you’re in Nigeria. The government needs to address this pathetic situation before we choke to death.

“As you can see, the turn ought to have been more than this; there are quite a lot of people who have no transport money to come. And you are all aware we are just recovering from the killings in Mangu, Bokkos, Barakin-Ladi, and Riyom local governments; these are some of the reasons why the turnout was poor.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE